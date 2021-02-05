Pakistan on page regarding Kashmir, says Maryam Nawaz at PDM rally in Muzaffarabad – Pakistan





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that the entire Pakistani nation was united on the Kashmir issue despite political differences.

The former prime minister’s daughter was addressing a public rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Azad Jammu and the Kashmiri capital Muzaffarabad. The rally coincides with Kashmir Solidarity Day which is observed across the country today.

“The whole nation is one on the Kashmir issue, I assure you every child of Pakistan is united [when it comes to] Cashmere, “she said.” There are political differences, but when it comes to matters of national concern, whether it is the atomic program or Kashmir, the Pakistani people are one. “

The PML-N vice chairman then criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and accused him of “selling [occupied] Cashmere “.

“Even in the days of the dictators India did not have the courage to change the status of Kashmir,” she said, referring to New Delhi’s decision to strip Kashmir’s special autonomy occupied in 2019.

“I heard he [Prime Minister Imran] arrives in Kotli today. I heard that a notice published in an official government newspaper had been sent to the AJK police, saying that no members of the opposition parties would be allowed to attend the rally and that only the workers of the PTI should be seated. Because the bogus prime minister is afraid people will hold him responsible. “

She added that the Prime Minister’s announcement to hold a two-minute silence after India repealed Article 370 of its constitution on August 5, 2019 was the “criminal silence” of his government and demanded his resignation.

Praising her father Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said the three-time-elected prime minister was the “only one” able to resolve the Kashmir conflict. She recalled that it was during the reign of Nawaz that former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayi came to Lahore and “recognized that Kashmir is a dispute that must be resolved”.

She also paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir who were killed by Indian forces and assured the people of occupied Kashmir that “when you are hurt our hearts are also hurt”.

The PML-N leader also criticized Prime Minister Imran’s foreign and defense policy, saying his strategies had weakened the country.

“Why couldn’t you get a resolution passed in favor of Kashmir internationally? The state of your foreign policy is such that India has become a member of the UNSC.”

India, which sits on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for 2021-2022, received the Taliban Sanctions Committee, the Counter-Terrorism Committee and the Libya Sanctions Committee.

Maryam also claimed that PML-N lawmakers were receiving phone calls and being asked to support the ruling PTI on a bill to end the secret ballot in the Senate and then said she and her father – even had clearly stated that their party would not work with the government of the day, even if it loses seats in Parliament.

‘Modi, PM Imran on the same page’

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also addressed the rally and criticized the prime minister, saying: “Imran Khan who calls Modi a fascist today […] is the same Imran Khan who prayed for Modi’s victory in the elections ”.

“This kind of incompetent prime minister threatens not only the freedom of every Pakistani but also that of every Kashmir,” Bilawal said. “We know that if Modi’s fascism has to be answered, Modi’s undemocratic behavior has to be answered, then we can’t respond to it with fascism, we can’t respond to it through a puppet or a selected one.”

The former president’s son said the prime minister who promised to be Kashmir’s lawyer was trying to become a lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The PPP chief compared Prime Minister Imran to his Indian counterpart, saying the two were “on the same wavelength”.

“There too (in India), Modi imposed restrictions on the media and arrested his opponents in particular [occupied] Cashmere. And the puppet prime minister here, he was afraid to fight Modi but the female leaders of the PPP and PMLN were arrested immediately. ”

He said Prime Minister Imran would resign soon, adding that the “puppet government [will not be] authorized to waive your rights or destroy the economy ”.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also spoke on the occasion and echoed the sentiments of Maryam and Bilawal. He paid tribute to the Kashmiri people whose “elders have decided to be loyal to Pakistan and you are faithful to it today”.

