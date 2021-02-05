As 2024 approaches, Jokowi is expected to be busy maneuvering political parties such as Democrats





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The question of the coup within the Democratic Party that trailed Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko is seen as an indication of the start of the competition before the next elections in 2024. A political observer who is also director of the Civil Circle, Ray Rangkuti, said that the maneuvers ahead of the general election of 2024 were not only led by Moeldoko but also by political parties. “This is actually an early indication that almost everyone, not just Mr. Moeldoko, in my opinion,” Ray said in a discussion posted to the PARA Syndicate YouTube account on Friday (5/2/2021 ). Also read: Democrats General Secretary: It’s not just an internal problem, Megawati has already been demoted from the PDI leadership “Political parties, etc. have indeed started to anticipate actions that will allow them to become something in the next 2024,” he continued. Ray said the controversy over the electoral law review that is currently underway in the DPR cannot be separated from the interests of political parties until the general election in 2024. He also suspects that political tension will increase over time until it reaches its peak in 2024. According to Ray, at this time politicians and parties are still playing it safe due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation which could backfire on them. “These parties also continue to consider public psychology if they do something, will risk maneuvering, of course, that will translate into popularity, the public’s love for political parties,” Ray said. He added that President Joko Widodo would be one of the parties most troubled by the political maneuvers carried out by members of his coalition. “It is the risk that Pak Jokowi will pay to later rally all the political forces into his ranks, which makes him concerned about the problems with the maneuvers of every member of his coalition,” said Ray. It has been reported that Moeldoko wanted to seize the leadership of the Democratic Party and make it a political vehicle in the upcoming elections in 2024. He is also said to have met a number of Democratic Party officials to muster the forces needed to hold an extraordinary congress. “Based on the confessions, testimonies, from the BAP of a number of leaders at central and regional levels of the Democratic Party that we obtained, they were met directly with KSP Moeldoko who wanted to take over the leadership of the unconstitutional Democratic Party for in the interest of pencapresan 2024, “said the head of the Strategic Communication Agency for the Democratic Party, Herzaky Mahendra. Putra, Monday (1/2/2021). This article was posted on Kompas.com with the headline “Democrats’ coup issue seen as indication of start of competition ahead of 2024 general election”







