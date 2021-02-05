Boris Johnson set to tear up NHS reforms from David Cameron, leaked document reveals

In 2012, then Health Secretary Andrew Lansley introduced the most far-reaching reforms of the NHS since its inception in 1948.
The move removed responsibility for citizens’ health from the health secretary, effectively shifting it to the body now known as NHS England.
It has established Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), which organize the delivery of health care in each local area.
And he created Public Health England, which Health Secretary Matt Hancock has already announced will be replaced by the new National Institute for Health Protection (NIHP).
Lansley’s reforms have been widely criticized over fears that the introduction of competition into the commissioning of health services would be a stepping stone towards the privatization of the NHS.
At the time, Mr Lansley called this “ridiculous alarmist”.
The leaked white paper states that the use of competition as a “guiding principle for improved NHS care” had “in some cases hindered integration between providers”.
He also notes that the 2012 law gave corporate competition authorities the power to decide whether NHS Foundation Trusts were allowed to merge.
The document states: “In accordance with the recommendations of NHS Englands, we intend to remove these powers and allow NHS England, as supervisor of the system, to ensure that decisions can always be made in the best interest. patients.”
He also calls current health purchasing regimes “too bureaucratic” and “confusing”.
Health commissioners will no longer be forced to tender the majority of healthcare services – a controversial reform by Lansley that critics say opened the NHS to overtaking by private providers.
The white paper reads: “Where competitive processes can add value, they should continue, but this will be a decision the NHS can make on its own.”
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs said: We are not commenting on the leaks.
The NHS has established the need for new legislation to support the evolution of the health and care sector in the NHS long-term plan, and last summer the Health and Welfare Secretary explained how we should apply the lessons of this pandemic as we continue to implement this plan. .
Whether it’s tackling bureaucracy or advancing the integration of health and care services, we’re rightly looking at where changes need to be made to help us build back better.
Full details will be provided in due course.
