Meet the British Bomb Victims Report (Part 2)

In Qandil, Kurdish mothers are afraid of the night. They fall asleep not knowing if their children will wake up alive.

The mountainous region that separates Iraq from Turkey is regularly bombarded with increasingly frequent drone attacks according to locals, residents and city officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan describes Qandil as a terrorist swamp that must be drained and refuses to recognize that the region is home to a civilian population.

Some 20,000 people live in the hundreds of villages on the rugged terrain that is part of the Zagros mountain range.

It served as a refuge and base for Kurdish fighters for decades, including the Peshmerga forces of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) during Saddam Husseins ‘regime, the Iranian Komala militia and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK ) which has about 3000 guerrillas in its Qandil bases.

But the region is largely inhabited by agricultural workers, traders and numerous cattle, including sheep, cows and goats that straddle the steep slopes.

They bomb villages at least every Thursday, Fatmat tells me. It starts at night and lasts until the wee hours of the morning. They do this to prevent people from coming back to their villages for Friday prayers.

Disturbingly, this conversation took place on a Thursday evening about an hour before we left Qandil. We had arrived earlier in the morning, making our way by car from the nearby town of Ranya.

A series of checkpoints operated by PUK peshmerga line the route to Qandil. Most are fairly straightforward and pass our vehicle without verifying our identity.

But entry to Qandil is technically prohibited for non-Kurds, so I’m told. Before arriving at the final checkpoint, we stop and my guide and interpreter grab the trunk of the car, handing me some clothes.

I had to disguise myself as a Kurdish farmer and walk half an hour through the mountains to smuggle myself in, avoiding the Peshmerga forces who would certainly have blocked my entry into the PKK-controlled territory.

We meandered slowly, stopping to take an occasional photo and take in the views as we cruised over the rocks, trying to find an easy path. At one point my repairman Salman stopped and changed directions. We took shelter briefly in a cave when I asked him why we had changed course.

He tried to find the English saying: there is one. What do you call itambush that awaits us above this hill, pointing to a ridge no more than 50 yards away.

Salman said friends texted him to warn him that a group of Iranian militiamen were in the area near where we were walking.

It was a sharp reminder that we were in a war zone and that the myriad of forces working together in the region with the Iranians were the Turkish and Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) forces which were encouraged by the United States. to collaborate in operations aimed at neutralizing the PKK.

I asked what would have happened if we had been spotted. He replied casually: They would have shot us while we continued our mountain hike.

On our arrival we were greeted by friends who were happy to see us and in Kurdish tradition fed us a hearty meal of chicken, meat, rice and vegetables as well as the region’s famous guerrilla bread made in the region. one of the base camps.

I wanted to talk to the local people, find out about their daily lives and how the constant bombing and the threat of war affected them. I was allowed to talk to whoever I wanted and people spoke freely and openly, inviting me to their homes for tea.

The bombardment started around 4 a.m. I was sleeping, farmer Mohammed Darwesh told me as he perched on the edge of a wooden chair. The sun is emerging and we are losing light, but it is still hot as we sit in the shade of the mountain.

We were awakened by a good explosion. It was like the end of the world. When I got up I saw my mother was dead, split in two and covered in blood, he said, visibly shaking as he remembered the horror.

I felt like I was in a strange dream, like it wasn’t real. But the plane bombed us again. I went to rescue my father who was buried under a pile of rubble. I tried to help her but couldn’t. I was injured and part of the bomb lodged in my leg and I passed out.

He stops as his daughter brings us glasses of water in front of his wife and son. I look out the window and make out another woman praying.

Five of my family were killed that day, he says. When I woke up [from unconsciousness] the fire was burning, the flames were everywhere and I heard the cries of people, children. Everyone was running and I didn’t know where they were running.

The women were shouting where our children are, where my husband is.

People made a grave to bury the dead. People made a grave for me, I thought I was going to die. I was in a coma for two months in the hospital [in the regional capital Erbil]. They told me that my son was dead, martyred.

Turkey generally says it is bombing the PKK. But there were no guerrillas in the village, just civilians, he said. The Turkish state does not distinguish between the Kurds and what it says are terrorists.

We have lost everything. My house, my equipment, my money, everything was destroyed and burnt. I lost my job, I couldn’t do anything for a year, he says. Now I am disabled. I have lost everything, my martyred son, my eldest son is injured. One of his arms doesn’t work, he’s paralyzed, he told me in tears.

Turkey killed my son, he continues angrily. They killed my mother while she was praying, cut her in half.

The scale of his loss and devastation is unfathomable. It’s hard to know what to say to someone whose family has been wiped out by missiles likely sold by your own government.

But his experience is not unique, as I was to discover.

As darkness fell, we thought about going back and leaving Qandil. We could see spotlights on the mountain tops in the distance. Iran, our guide Hussein told us, They are watching our every move, tracking down vehicles.

We stopped at a store for some refreshments for the hour-long trip back to Ranya and Salman rushed to the car, explaining that the family of the traders wanted to talk to me.

He led me up the stairs and we took our shoes off before entering their house, sparse and simple with cushions to sit on. We sipped tea and Fatmabegan to tell her story.

The flame-raining day, as she described it, began at 4 a.m., scheduled for morning prayers.

I heard an explosion. It shook the whole village. We were bombed, she said. We think chemical weapons hit us. They bombed my uncles’ house. My father and other relatives came to the aid of my aunt and uncle. But unfortunately, they have been spotted.

Everything was on fire. The Turkish jets struck again and my father and other relatives were killed. All my relatives were on fire, my father’s body was totally burned. And we believe chemical weapons were used, she explains, describing the size and intensity of the flames.

This is not the first time that I have heard accusations of the use of chemical weapons by Turkey. Friends in Makhmour said the exact same thing, but their calls were ignored by the United Nations and other global bodies who refused to even investigate the allegations.

She says something in Kurdish Kurmanci to her son, who leaves the room before returning with a large piece of metal. He passes it to me and I am surprised by its weight.

It’s part of the bomb that killed my family in August, she tells me. This is part of the bomb that was fired from two F16 planes during Operation Claw Eagle – referring to Turkey’s most recent military offensive against the people of Qandil between June and September 2020.

Ankara insisted it was targeting the PKK forces, but everyone we spoke to while we were in the mountains were civilians and insisted there were no guerrillas among them. them.

We examine the bomb fragment and can see a serial number that she hopes will make it traceable. This bomb was fired by Turkey, but it uses bombs from the EU and NATO. We hope you know where it came from.

Her life changed forever on the day of the bombings and she is traumatized by what she saw, describing in horrific detail how they found body parts for weeks after the attack.

We feel death. I feel it every day, she said. I constantly remember the bombings. I think about it all the time and remember every detail.

I have a strange story, she tells me as her daughter brings us glasses of ice water. My brother was killed by Saddam’s bombs when I was eight years old. It is another tragedy for our family.

But another family in the village, a wife’s husband was murdered by Saddam Hussein, her son was killed by the PDK and then she was killed in turn by Turkish jets, she said.

Its strange story shows what the Kurdish people have endured for decades. I look at his children who are no more than 10 and 12 years old and who have only known war. It’s easy to see why people take up arms.

My father and three parents were martyred. I lost my aunt and uncle, my uncle’s wife also died, my cousin was also killed, she explained in tears.

She says that Turkey takes pleasure in killing the Kurds, seeing them as the enemy. But she is angry that the international community continues to provide the weapons it uses in its genocidal attacks.

We have no authority, but the world has killed us. I don’t know why they did this, why they want to kill us or why they bombed us. What do they have other than our blood? Nobody cares about us.

Were scared. Before going to bed, we pray to God not to bombard us while we sleep. When we hear the planes coming, people pray and scream and they are afraid, she said.

I ask her why she thinks Turkey continues to bomb them, knowing that it is a civilian area with families and children who are just trying to live their lives peacefully.

Turkey wants to eradicate the Kurdish people, she replies. Turkey is finishing Saddam’s job. The PKK is not there. It is a village, there is no justification for bombing us. But it’s no surprise that people are joining the guerrillas.

She explains her dreams for the future, for her family, for Qandil and for the Kurdish people.

We just want a free life, freedom, just to exist, and an end to oppression. Let’s live independently.

