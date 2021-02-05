more likely useful idiot than Putin’s agent





The question of Donald Trump’s relationship with the Kremlin has surfaced again, this time in a new book by veteran American journalist Craig Unger. The book, American Kompromat, claims that the former US commander-in-chief has been cultivated as a Russian intelligence asset for more than four decades.

This is not the first time this has been reported. In 2017, former Guardian Moscow correspondent Luke Harding published a book: Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win, which offered much the same idea that Trump had been courted for years. after marrying his first wife, Ivana Zelnickova, a model from Czechoslovakia. And then there’s the Christopher Steele dossier, released in 2017 with his allegations of honey trap blackmail and bizarre sexual practices. Although this came with a big caveat to handle with care.

Would it really be true that one of Washington’s most bitter adversaries had a stooge at the top of its ranks? To examine this question, it is important to understand the distinction between an asset and an agent (or spy).

Former KGB major Yuri Shvets, who appears to be Ungers’ main source, likens Trump to the infamous Cambridge Five, an ideologically motivated group of operatives at the heart of the British establishment, who have willingly and consistently provided to the Soviet Union of state secrets for several decades. to advance the communist cause. When you compare their story to that of the former US president, something is wrong.

During Trump’s tenure, NATO turned its heels on Russia, and the Magnitsky Law made life very difficult for many powerful Russians by targeting their assets in the West. British intelligence has reclassified Russia as a top threat, at least putting it on a par with transnational terrorism.

Meanwhile, in 2018, the United States expelled more than 60 Russian officials after identifying them as intelligence agents. To put it bluntly, any gains that Russia could have gotten through the good offices of Trumps are more than outweighed by the strategic, economic and counterintelligence realities that have emerged during her presidency.

Assets vs agents

Trumps in intelligence jargon can mean anything from full-fledged agents (people who knowingly offer their country’s secrets to a foreign intelligence agency) to those who might come in handy along the way. But they’re much more likely to be on the more informal end of that spectrum. To identify and manage agents, intelligence officers need to expand their social circles (to meet more people in sensitive positions), find private shelters, and develop plausible blankets as to why they meet.

On the other hand, making friends with a masseuse who gives massages to oligarchs while they gossip about Kremlin affairs could be a perfect asset. An elderly babushka who attends dissident rallies and owns a private B&B? Perfect asset. An overworked secretary who organizes scientific conferences in China? Perfect asset.

Few active people become actual spies. The simple proposition would you like to work for our intelligence agency? is never an easy sale. If a source panics or overreacts, they can notify the authorities. At this point, that relationship quickly ends or the asset becomes a counterintelligence pawn, playing the intelligence officer at his own game. When an overly enthusiastic Russian officer attempted to recruit a US diplomat a few years ago years, he made the mistake of playing his cards too early. The result? The diplomat reported the meeting, and the FBI then arranged their own meeting with the Russian, turning the game on him.

As such, an intelligence officer never asks for a useful asset to become an agent unless he is convinced of a positive response. In many cases, an asset doesn’t even know it’s an asset. In what is called the crafting of the spy world, it is often best to let the assets exist in blissful ignorance of the intentions of intelligence agents, exchanging friendly favors and gossip. It’s not really espionage, it’s just a business.

Just look at Carter Page, one of Trump’s former foreign policy advisers. Despite his strong pro-Kremlin views, although he lived in Moscow in 2004, and although he was a target of Russian intelligence, there is no indication that Page crossed the threshold. Russian intelligence officers certainly tried to cultivate Page, but even the Mueller report couldn’t determine whether or not he was a full-fledged agent.

Carter Page: Not involved in the Mueller report. EPA-EFE / Yuri Kotchetkov

But why should it be? Carter was a fan of Putin, so Russian officers could count on him to bring the interests of the Kremlins directly to the Trump team, even without explicit instruction. He doesn’t have to be anything more than a friend, and the Russians don’t need to risk asking for anything more.

Trump, a useful idiot?

Now compare that to the allegations against the 45th President. According to Unger, once Trump entered the KGB radar in 1977, he was fed a cocktail of flattery and subtle manipulation, which is nothing new to asset culture. The widely discredited Steele dossier made allegations of blackmail, in line with Russia’s propensity to seek compromising information on their targets.

But any Russian intelligence officer should ask himself if Trump really cares enough about the kompromat and Russian money. Indeed, why enlist him as an agent of influence, a move that has enormous consequences for both parties when Russia could opt for a convenient friend in Washington?

In fact, even though Russia sees Trump as an asset, we weren’t talking about Trump as a new Kim Philby (of the Cambridge Five). We were talking about the fact that Trump was a self-interested businessman who would be happy to do him a favor if it served his own best interests and that includes staying out of jail. There is no evidence that Trump knowingly associated with Russian intelligence agents. And there is a big distinction between making the wrong kind of friends and committing betrayal.

Simply put, an agent is a lifelong partner, while an asset is a friend with benefits. And, most likely, if Trump was one of the two, he’s the last.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos