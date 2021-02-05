



Zayn Marie Khan, the daughter of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ director Mansoor Khan, is ready to be married …

Aamir Khan to attend Zayns wedding of his cousin Mansoor Khan’s daughter in Alibaug

Zayn Marie Khan, daughter of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ director Mansoor Khan, is ready to be married in Alibaug. Marriage should be a private matter with only close family members and friends present. According to an ETimes report, Aamir Khan is expected to attend the wedding. Conversely, the superstar is the cousin of the fimmaker. The director’s nephew, Imran Khan, who recently made headlines for his alleged love life, will also be in attendance. Previously, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a bunch of video clips on the wedding preparations. Sharing a video clip where she opens a bottle, possibly champagne, Ira wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I love you so much, Zaynu.”

A photo of Ira and Zayn wore “ team bride, ” while another clip had “ wedding prep ” written on it. It showed that Ira was working hard on a work of art. Zayn made her acting debut with Ms. Serial Killer last year. The film starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Zayn would have had some directing experience as she was one of the assistant directors for the 2016 film, Kapoor & Sons. Mansoor has had a short but successful career. While he won a national award for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, his three other directorial projects Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Josh have won the hearts of audiences. Mansoor had also co-produced the film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The film marked Imran Khan’s debut opposite Genelia D’Souza.

