Donald Trump Jr shares hate memes poking fun at the trauma of the AOC Capitol riots





The Trump descendant shared the spotted cat meme in a post questioning the politician’s claim that she was nearly killed in the riots and suggesting she was barely present during the violent insurgency.

In another Instagram post, he shared a transformed image of TV actor Jussie Smollett with that of New York MP Smollett was indicted in February 2020 for allegedly staging a fake hate crime assault. The message was accompanied by the text “Alexandria Ocasio-Smollett”.

This is not the first time that members of the Republican Party have criticized Ms Ocasio-Cortez for revealing she feared for her life on January 6 as she hid from rioters in her office bathroom .

Congresswoman Nancy Mace suggested that Ms Ocasio-Cortez exaggerated her experience of the riot and that she was in her office in the building next door to Cannon House, and not in the US Capitol building, during the uprising Ms. Mace said her office was two doors down. of Mrs. Ocasio-Cortezs and that the insurgents never stormed our corridor.

But Ms Ocasio-Cortez called Republicans’ efforts to discredit her as very damning and revealing.

To survivors of any trauma who worry about being believed, or that their situation was not bad enough or too bad, or who fear being stigmatized or seen as manipulative for telling the truth: I see you, did you – she tweeted.

The community is there for you. You are safe with me and with all of us. You are loved!

In the video which garnered over 4 million views, Representative Ocasio-Cortez also shared that she is a sexual assault survivor and denounced Republicans by telling her and others to ” get out ”of the storming of the United States Capitol.

The reason I’m saying this and the reason I’m emotional right now is because these people telling us to move on, that it’s okay, that we should forget what happened , or even tell us to apologize, she said.

These are the same tactics of the aggressors. And, uh, I’m a victim of sexual assault.

The congressman did not give details of her sexual assault.

And I haven’t said that to a lot of people in my life. But when we go through a trauma, the trauma gets worse on each other, she added.

