Politics
Judges, not voters, can decide how to vote for Scottish independence
LONDON (Reuters) – Scotland’s highest civil court dealt a blow to nationalists on Friday by refusing to rule that the Scottish parliament has the right to call an independence referendum without permission from London.
In the first skirmish of what is likely to become a major legal battle, the Edinburgh Court of Session has said it is premature and hypothetical to challenge Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s power to block a new secession vote.
But, with the Scottish National Party (SNP) poised for a big victory in the May Edinburgh parliamentary election on the promise of a referendum, the fate of Scotland’s 300-year union with the rest of the UK is by no means assured.
Polls suggest Scottish voters, who rejected secession in 2014 but are now frustrated at being withdrawn from the European Union against their will, would vote for independence this time. Johnson might therefore need the UK Supreme Court to confirm his veto on such a vote.
I don’t see how you can avoid going to court, said David Hope, former vice president of the Supreme Court.
A poll last month showed the ruling SNP would win 71 of the 129 seats in the Scottish parliament, the largest majority since the assembly was formed. Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, has promised to hold a referendum at the start of the new parliament.
But the Scotland Act of 1998, which delegated certain powers to Edinburgh and created the Scottish Assembly, says questions relating to the union of the two countries can only be decided by the British parliament in Westminster.
To deviate from this, the UK parliament must agree to grant powers to the Scottish government using an Article 30 ordinance – as it did during the approval of the 2014 referendum, in which the Scots rejected independence from 55% to 45%.
ONCE IN A GENERATION
Johnson says it was a one-time vote in a generation and ruled out granting permission for another.
Political pressure may well prevail in the sense that in the end Boris Johnson simply has to give way for political reasons, Hope told Reuters. But without a section 30 order, I don’t see how a measure that directly attacks the union can get away with it.
The SNP says it will go ahead regardless and force Johnson to test the matter in court.
Hope doubted that this would succeed.
They are trapped in a very carefully drafted law, he said. There is an argument, I guess, about the democratic will of the people, but I don’t think that happens in the provision of the Scotland law, because it (the law) looks at both sides.
However, Professor Aileen McHarg, an expert on British constitutional law at Durham University, said there were respectable arguments for concluding that the Scottish Parliament had the right to pass a referendum bill without approval. from London.
Faced with such legal hurdles, some nationalists believe the SNP should either go ahead with a referendum, with or without a legal basis, or try to make Mays’ election a proxy vote on the independence of the country. ‘Scotland.
Court a gamble plus (Westminster) could introduce legislation to clarify the powers of Scot (tish) Parl (iament), SNP member Angus MacNeil tweeted in Westminster parliament last month. So the opportunity is gone. Use the May election.
Hope and McHarg both said a vote held without legal authorization, similar to that in Catalonia in 2017, was unlikely to succeed.
On the one hand, without international legitimacy, Scotland would have little chance of joining the European Union, as the SNP wishes.
I think we’re talking about a legal referendum or no referendum, McHarg said.
Reporting by Michael Holden; edited by Guy Faulconbridge and Kevin Liffey
