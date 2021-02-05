Faced with deportation, Trump leaves Screen Actors Guild -ANI





Florida [US], Feb. 5 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) after its national leaders voted to consider the expel for role in inciting the January riots In his resignation letter to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris regarding “the so-called disciplinary committee hearing to revoke my union membership,” Trump said that he “no longer wished to be associated” with the union. cares, ”Trump said. He further wrote about how he was “proud” of his work in films such as “Home Alone 2” and “Saturday Night Live” – ​​to name just “a few”. According to the Washington Post, in response to Trump’s letter, SAG -AFTRA issued a concise statement: “Thank you.” Trump in his resignation letter said he “had greatly helped” cable news and “created thousands of jobs” and continued to characterize the disciplinary failures as “even more egregious.” I don’t know your work, I take great pride in my work on films such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in TV history, The Apprentice – to name a few. “Wrote the former president.” I also helped a lot the cable TV industry (which would be a dying platform without much time until I got into politics), and created thousands of jobs in networks such as MSDNC and Fake Ne ws CNN, among many others, ”he added. Trump continued to attack the organization by denouncing the “blatant attempt” to attract media attention to distract from your dismal record (of the organization) as a union. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – other than collecting dues and promoting dangerous non-American policies and ideas – as evidenced by your massive unemployment rates and the lawsuits of famous actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why is the union fighting for me? “Trump said.” I no longer want to be associated with your union. As such, the purpose of this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You did nothing for me, “wrote the former commander-in-chief. The union announced in mid-January that its national council had” voted overwhelmingly “in favor of holding a disciplinary hearing on the actions. of Trump, with potential consequences ranging from fines and The accusations came from Carteris, SAG-AFTRA said in a press release, and cites both Trump’s role in inciting the attack and ” in continuing a reckless campaign of disinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists. “” Donald Trump has attacked the values ​​this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press, “Carteris said in the statement, quoted by the Washington Post. The former president had been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1989. (ANI)

