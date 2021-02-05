Turkish Cypriot leader says UK foreign affairs chief will not support reunification | cyprus, politics





NICOSIA – Ersin Tatar, the new leader of the self-proclaimed Turkish-Cypriot republic on the occupied side of the island, has told visiting British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab that he will not discuss reunification. Tatar, a radical nationalist who in October 2020 narrowly ousted moderate Mustafa Akinci, said he would take his marching orders from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped him win the post and doesn’t want to unity. Rather, Tatar and Erdogan want the occupied party to be recognized because it has remained isolated from the rest of the world since an illegal Turkish invasion in 1974, decades of diplomatic negotiations failing to bring it together again. Their meeting preceded a so-called 5 + 1 sitdown that will bring together officials from Cyprus, the occupied side, the United Nations and the three guarantors of the divided island’s security: Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom. , its former colonial ruler. “As Raab said, Britain also wants to carry out work and initiatives for the Turkish Cypriots,” he added, Turkish news agency Anadolu said after their meeting. “Our position is in full conformity with Turkey. We advocate the cooperation of the two states living side by side on the basis of sovereign equality,” he said. “We have made it clear to Raab that we are in favor of achieving a result through negotiations in Cyprus,” which does not imply trying any reunification plans again. The latest round of talks broke down in July 2017 in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana, when Akinci and Erdogan said they would never remove a standing army of 35,000 from the occupied side and wanted an additional right to military intervention. Turkey has also illegally drilled oil and gas in Cypriot waters, but Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will attend the next meeting after saying he will not do so while the hunt for energy continues.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos