PM Modi will visit Bengal, Assam on Sunday; Second trip in 2 weeks





PM Modi will also organize public gatherings in Assam and Bengal. New Delhi: For the second time in as many weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Assam on Sunday for the launch of several projects and will also address public gatherings in the two states which will hold elections in a few months. As a sign of the increased importance of the two eastern states demonstrated in the recently unveiled Union budget, the Prime Minister will launch a program for state highways and major district roads in Assam and projects to key infrastructure in Haldia, West Bengal, his office said. In Bengal, PM Modi will inaugurate a liquefied petroleum gas import terminal built by the state company Bharat Petroleum which was built with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tons per year . “It will meet the growing LPG needs in West Bengal and other states in eastern and northeastern India and is an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of providing cooking LPG specific to each household, ”the Prime Minister’s Office told me. It will also open the 348 km section of the Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. It marks an important step towards the realization of the project “one nation, one gas network” of the government, added the office of the Prime Minister. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the second iso catalytic dewaxing unit at the Indian Oil Corporation’s Haldia refinery. This unit will have a capacity of 270,000 metric tonnes per year and, once commissioned, is expected to save approximately $ 185 million in foreign exchange. Another project to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister is a four-lane flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on National Road 41. It was built at a cost of Rs 190 crore, the Prime Minister’s office said. In Assam, PM Modi will launch “Asom Mala”, which aims to help improve national highways and major district road networks in the state. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two medical schools and hospitals, which are being established in Biswanath and Charaideo at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and 100 MBBS seats.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos