At the end of January 2021, a Reuters report revealed that Chinas BGI Group, the world’s largest genomics company, was collaborating with the Chinese military, likely giving them access to foreign genetic data for their own research. A Zach Dorfman investigative article in December 2020 quoted a former senior CIA official saying that, it’s not just Tencent or [its founder] Pony Ma dance to the tune of what the MSS [Ministry of State Security] said, but if at any point China’s security services need help, they provide it. Civilian entities across China are actively involved in supporting the military and defense apparatus, although Chinese leaders say there is still a long way to go to integrate civilian and military efforts. If these efforts represent an incomplete strategy, a successful strategy could spell disaster for the United States and its allies.

A new report by Elsa Kania and Lorand Laskai, both respected experts in the field, present their views on the myths and realities associated with China’s military-civil fusion strategy, claiming that Washington residents often misunderstand the concept and should instead focus on how far China will travel from its desired military-civilian fusion goals. The authors highlight several strengths in the development of military-civil fusion and the institutional roadblocks it faces. However, focusing on the strategy that does not achieve its goals is misplaced. The real issue here is not how far China is from its targets, but its current capabilities and the reasons for the military-civilian fusion program and how the United States should respond to those plans.

China’s military and technological capabilities are modernizing rapidly and have exceeded most expectations over the past two decades. For the United States, responding properly to these efforts begins with a holistic U.S. government approach that assesses military-civilian fusion in the context of China’s broader science and technology aspirations.

This strategy is not a new or specific policy for Xi Jinping, but a policy pursued by the Chinese leaders since Mao Zedong. It is undeniably difficult to assess the success of the military-civil merger, or even define what success looks like, due to the lack of transparency involved. Yet there has been visible progress, as evidenced by the BGI case. Experts like Christian Brose, author of The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare, argue that the Chinese military’s combat capabilities have improved dramatically over the past decade, which may demonstrate relative success in merging the defense and civilian sectors to support the military. Defense analyst Richard bitzinger recently noted that President Xi Jinpings’ military-civilian fusion efforts are significantly more ambitious than those of his predecessors.

Despite its broad scope, military-civilian merger is only part of China’s broader ambitions, both economic and military, albeit significant. China National Defense University Analysis, among other sources, has linked the military-civilian merger with achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, a key pillar of Xis’ development efforts. The military-civilian merger itself goes beyond enhancing the Chinese military’s modernization efforts.

In fact, its related policies encourage a a fallout on the military and a fallout on the civilian sector, demonstrating Beijing’s desire to strengthen the competitiveness of civilian science and technology in addition to the high-tech capabilities of the Chinese military. For this reason, ostensibly civilian development plans like Made in China 2025, the 13th five-year plan (including a 13th special five-year plan for the development of military-civilian fusion in science and technology), and China’s innovation-driven development strategy and outlook are also essential to assess China’s technology acquisition apparatus.

On the American side, there are certainly compromises to be made in using China’s military-civil merger as a political tool. In May 2020, the Trump administration issued a presidential proclamation aimed at barring some Chinese students and scholars from coming to the United States because of their affiliation with military-civilian fusion efforts. In response to the May 2020 proclamation, a report of the Center for Security and Emerging Technologies noted that it appeared to target only a small number of Chinese universities. These universities in question, probably the seven sons of national defense administered directly by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, are already List of US Department of Commerce Entities for attempting to acquire items of American origin in support of the People’s Liberation Army. It is estimated that the proclamation will affect only 3,000 to 5,000 Chinese students and scholars in the United States, which is only about 1 percent of all Chinese students study in the United States and around 20% of Chinese students enroll in American STEM programs each year.

The proclamations’ decision to narrowly define military-civilian fusion as actions carried out by or at the request of the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] acquiring and hijacking foreign technologies, especially critical and emerging technologies, to integrate and advance the PRC’s military capabilities represents an attempt to approach the issue with a scalpel, not a hammer, as presidential proclamations are being drafted with the intention of becoming legal documents.

In 2018, Peter Mattei wrote that the majority of laws in democratic countries leave wide open gray areas where political discretion can play an inordinate role in decision-making. Additionally, he notes that the U.S. government’s investigative resources will almost always focus more on truly illegal actions rather than gray areas. This is exactly what the definition used in the May 2020 Proclamation does. In order for various parts of the US political space to make actionable policy recommendations on the basis of military-civilian fusion, the definitions will likely have to change and change. .

Several US government agencies have deployed their own definitions of military-civilian fusion. To cite just one prominent example, the Chinese military might of U.S. defense departments in 2020 report included one of the most comprehensive definitions of US government military-civilian fusion. This is a fairly common political practice, for example, various US government agencies have different definitions of terrorism, retaining similar basic characteristics but differing by jurisdiction and by public. Military-civilian fusion should be no different.

While some argue that China’s military-civil fusion strategy is only an attempt to mirror the American system, it is a false equivalence. True, the United States seeks to attract civilian businesses into its military structure, but it does so in the absence of a one-party state and with clear legal barriers in place to protect private businesses. China has certainly studied the US military-civilian framework and has written extensively on the successes and failures of efforts through the Pentagon Defense Innovation Unit, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, SpaceXand other entities that link the military and civilian sectors. However, just because China observes the actions of the United States does not mean that it seeks or even has to replicate them. In its attempts to merge the military and civilian sectors, Chinese leaders have the power to demand information and help from companies that have no choice but to accept, and Beijing is increasingly Chinese Communist Party cell facility within seemingly private companies. These activities are far removed from US action, and to claim that China is only copying US practices represents an outdated understanding of China’s capabilities and goals, which will ultimately result in ineffective policy.

Kania and Laskai concluded that US policymakers should take a very focused approach to dealing with military-civilian fusion that takes into account the complexities of international cooperation and competition in science, technology and innovation. This advice is sound, because exercising a military-civilian merger broadly or generically has the potential to create counterproductive and possibly damaging results. Chinese students, academics, entrepreneurs and many more Significant contributions to the American economy and society and should be allowed to continue to do so.

But it’s also the advice that the US government has largely followed so far with a focused, nuanced, and evidence-based approach. Understanding of this topic is growing and improving within the US government. Additionally, military-civilian fusion is a moving target, meaning those both inside and outside of government should continue to educate themselves on strategies that change dynamics and evolution. This will allow US policymakers to maintain a better understanding of their goals and desired outcomes using military-civilian fusion as a political tool.