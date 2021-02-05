Progress of COVID-19 vaccination in ASEAN

More than 105 million people around the world have been infected with COVID-19 since the disease emerged just over a year ago. The pandemic has claimed more than two million lives and millions more suffer from job losses, affected livelihoods, deaths of family and friends and famine, among other devastating effects of the virus .

According to our tally updated daily at 7:00 p.m. on The ASEAN Posts Facebook page, the ASEAN bloc has so far reported some 2 million cases and 46,130 deaths at the time of writing.

As cases pour into the region, it seems the only hope of stemming the tide is a viable vaccine. But are we going to be vaccinated anytime soon?

Vaccination Programs

The United Kingdom (UK) became the first country to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine, followed by Belgium, Canada, Israel and Singapore, among others. The latter began its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus at the end of December, making it one of the first countries in Asia to deploy mass vaccinations.

By mid-January, more than 6,200 people in the island state had received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, mostly healthcare workers in public and private hospitals, local team officers involved in healthcare operations Singapore frontline health and staff Ren Cis Bukit. Batok retirement home.

Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s Minister of Health, said eight vaccination centers were to be set up by the end of February.

While neighboring Malaysia will begin its vaccine rollout by the end of the month with the aim of vaccinating some 26.5 million citizens. In a televised speech yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that he will lead three phases of the vaccination program.

The first phase will involve medical and non-medical frontline workers, the second phase will be for people belonging to high risk groups such as the elderly and people with disabilities, and finally the third phase of the program will involve the remaining group, old people. 18 and over, to be carried out between May 2021 and February 2022.

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Program is the largest vaccination program ever in the country, Muhyiddin said.

A few weeks ago, Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the first dose of the Chinas Sinovac vaccine live on national television, becoming the first person in the archipelago to be vaccinated.

This COVID-19 vaccination is important for us to break the chain of transmission of this coronavirus and ensure the health, safety and protection of all Indonesians, ”Jokowi said, as the president is popularly known.

Currently, Indonesia has the highest number of reported COVID-19 infections in the region, with more than one million cases representing more than 50 percent of ASEAN’s total cases.

Earlier this week, a total of 10 million doses of raw materials for Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Indonesia. With the arrival, there are now 28 million doses of the vaccine available in the populated archipelago.

Oscar Primadi, secretary general of the Indonesian health ministry, added that among them, three million doses were ready for use. A ministry spokesperson also said more than 500,000 medical workers had so far been vaccinated. The goal is to have 1.5 million medical workers vaccinated by the end of this month.

The COVAX program, which aims to ensure equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines, released its first distribution list on Wednesday. Indonesia and the Philippines are among the first countries on the distribution list and will receive doses commensurate with the size of the population.

Indonesia will receive 13.7 million doses, while Indonesia will receive 5.6 million.

The Philippines was also reported to be negotiating for 178 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, enough to inoculate 92 million people. Carlito Galvez, who heads the country’s immunization program, said about three million doses will arrive this month, and most of it in the third and fourth quarters of this year. They will also prioritize health workers and uniformed personnel this quarter, and frontline economic players such as drivers and food service staff in the second quarter.

Source: World Health Organization, COVAX

In Thailand, where daily triple-digit coronavirus counts have been seen in recent weeks amid an outbreak in Samut Sakhon, the government said last week it would start its vaccination program in February by administering the AstraZeneca vaccine. to high risk groups.

As of December 18, 2020, Thailand had recorded more than 4,000 cases including 60 deaths linked to COVID-19. Today, the kingdom has reported more than 22,000 cases and 79 deaths to date.

Vietnam was applauded for its swift handling of its first wave when the pandemic began. Nonetheless, despite a low number of coronavirus cases at just over 1,900, a new wave of infections caused by a more contagious variant of Britain is indeed concerning.

We have been very quick in quarantine and contact tracing … but whether we can eliminate the epidemics, it depends on the whole political system, the authorities and the people, warned Mai Tien Dung, chairman of the office of the government.

According to a Vietnamese news agency, an agreement was signed last week for AstraZeneca to supply Vietnam with 30 million doses in the first half of this year for national inoculation. In addition, trials of Nanocovax, the first locally developed vaccine in the country to be tested on humans, began in mid-December last year. Although it has been found to be safe, its effectiveness against the virus is awaiting final evaluation.

ASEAN member state Brunei is reportedly in the process of preparing various vaccines, including those from the United States (United States), Europe and China, and has not yet rejected any vaccines, said Mohd Isham, Minister of Health of the Sultanate.

While Lao PDR, which has only reported 45 cases, vaccinated its first group of frontline officials with the first dose in late November and the second on December 22. The vaccination program was launched after China provided 2,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. Russia has also provided the country with 500 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

China also donated one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Cambodia, which its Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed to last month. The fact that the vaccine does not require extremely low storage temperatures such as Pfizer would help authorities vaccinate around half a million people, the prime minister said.

“The vaccination will be free and on a voluntary basis,” said Hun Sen.

Meanwhile, Myanmar, which is undergoing a military coup, launched a COVID-19 vaccination program across the country on January 27. The program began with medical workers working on the front lines in regions and states across the country.

