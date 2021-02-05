Modi let down the people of Assam by enacting a citizenship law: Congress

Assam Congress Friday

alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi let down the people of the state by enacting the Citizenship Amendment Law.

The BJP 2016-2025 vision document promised to follow in letter and spirit the Assam Accord with March 25, 1971 as the deadline for distinguishing between illegal migrants and state citizens, Assam Congress President Ripun Bora said at a press conference here.

“The Accord made it clear that those who arrived in the state after 1971 would be considered illegal migrants, but by adopting the CAA, the BJP allowed Bangladeshis to come to India until December 31, 2014 (date limit). Bangladesh is welcome to the red carpet, ”he said.

“How is the BJP going to fulfill the Assam Accord in letter and spirit?” Bora asked.

The prime minister also declared that all Bangladeshis illegal in Assam will have to leave their luggage and luggage of Assam after May 16, 2014, he recalled.

The BJP had claimed that there were around 50 Bangladeshi lakh in Assam and according to Interior Ministry records, only 308 illegal migrants in 2016, 51 in 2017 and only 50 illegal Bangladeshis in 2018-2019 were deported. from India, said the congressman.

“Will the prime minister now apologize to the people of Assam for this monumental failure of his government?” Bora asked.

The high-level committee on Term 6 of the Assam Accord submitted a report to Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal on February 25, 2020, but not a word was said by the Modi government on the matter, a- he declared.

In accordance with Article 6, appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative guarantees must be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Bora added that the prime minister could not grant intended tribal status to six communities in Assam despite promises made at every BJP meeting and gathering.

Referring to the withdrawal of special category status, which Assam had enjoyed since 1969, by the Modi government, he said





the people of Assam want to know why.

“The government’s withdrawal of special category status from the BJP has resulted in a loss of around Rs 8,400 crore each year, depriving the state of huge funds for development and forcing the state government to take out loans, which made him in debt, ”Bora said. .

Continuing his attack, the state president of Congress said that Modi had secured two crore jobs for the unemployed each year. “The people of Assam want to know how many jobs have the young people of Assam got.”

Bora said that when the prime minister came to Assam on January 23, Congress asked him questions about his broken promises but he did not respond.

“We are asking him a few more questions about the problems that the BJP has failed to resolve and the injustices done to the people of the state. The time has come to give an answer,” he added.

The BJP government announced a Rs 1000 crore for tea garden workers in Assam and West Bengal. “But what happened to the promise of a minimum wage of Rs 351.33 for them?” Bora asked.

Congress workers, he said, will stage protests outside the offices of all deputy labor commissioners at the district headquarters on February 9 and present a memorandum demanding an RS 351 minimum wage for garden workers. tea.

They will also hold demonstrations on Saturday in front of all gas pumps in the state for three hours to protest against rising prices for gasoline, diesel and LPG, he added.

