Grlach Global: China capitalizes on COVID crisis | Europe | News and events from the continent | DW

When face masks were scarce in the free world, China took over. Now, with a shortage of vaccine doses, the autocratic state is once again offering its help.

China has gone from mask diplomacy to vaccine diplomacy, so to speak. Only the naive will assume that China’s altruism stems from compassion alone. In reality, however, the delivery of vaccines from China, first to Serbia and now to Hungary, has sounded alarm bells in Western capitals from Washington to Berlin. China’s altruism is a smart move in the ongoing battle of political systems.

Chinese nomenclature is convinced that the country has resisted the pandemic so well because decision-making is not hampered by rival parties or free elections. Chinese leader Xi Jinping persistently claims that the Communist Party has been so effective in tackling the pandemic because of its combination of Confucianism and “Chinese socialism.”

Tongdong Bai, professor of philosophy at Shanghai Fudan University, believes in the superiority of the Chinese model. His study Against political equality: the Confucian case, argues that the inherent weakness of Western democracies stems from the principle of universal suffrage, granting adults the right to vote and ultimately decide on issues they do not always fully understand.

Expertocracy

This argument is sometimes presented in the West, when supporters argue that governments should rely only on expert advice without consulting parliament. In 2011, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano commissioned Mario Monti to form a expertocracy to get the country out of the eurozone crisis.

The Italian party system, after all, is notoriously fractured, complicating political decision-making processes. However, controversially, none of Monti’s cabinet members belonged to any party. A fact that plays well with supporters of the Chinese political model.

Columnist DW Alexander Grlach

Tongdong Bai, for example, argues that democratic systems should limit elections to the local level. He says that as decision-making becomes more abstract, power must be handed over to a meritocratic expertocracy precisely what the Chinese Communist Party imagines itself to be.

China has rebounded

China has weathered the pandemic better than the nations of the free world, which are grappling with declining economic productivity and increasing employment. The Chinese economy, on the other hand, has rebounded.

Even former US President Donald Trump’s four-year trade war left the Chinese economy unscathed. Foreign investment in China remains high even though we know it keeps 1 million people locked in concentration camps on its northwestern outskirts. Chinese exports have returned to pre-pandemic levels and domestic consumption has increased.

In light of this situation, EU leaders rightly fear that the slow roll-out of vaccination across the EU could lead to widespread disillusionment with the bloc.

China has always lacked the kind of soft power to influence and persuade the United States mobilized in the second half of the 20th century. American music and films, for example, carried the notion of the American way of life around the world and in doing so sparked their interest in learning the English language.

A poll of Germans during Trump’s last year in office found America’s popularity on the decline and China’s popularity on the rise. China’s recent mask and vaccine diplomacy will amplify this trend.

Global repercussions

China’s popularity could also grow in other parts of the world currently neglected by the European state fully occupied with the fight against the pandemic at home. The United States will return to its old position under the leadership of US President Biden. He will remain concerned about containing the pandemic at home, however, after Trump’s incompetence got him out of control.

If coronavirus vaccines from Europe and North America are only available in majority white countries, those countries will have to wait or turn to China. However, this would seriously diminish the degree of soft power exercised by the West and undermine the appeal of democratic governance.

Alexander Grlach is Senior Research Fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and Senior Research Associate at the Religion & International Studies Institute, University of Cambridge. He has also held several scholarly and advisory positions at Harvard University, National Taiwan University, and Hong Kong City University. He holds a doctorate in comparative religion and linguistics.