What about “Individual-1”? Federal government’s Trump campaign case ‘dead’





NEW YORK (AP) When Donald Trump lost the legal shield of the presidency last month, some experts speculated that federal prosecutors could restart an investigation that implicated him in possible campaign finance crimes during his candidacy in 2016.

But several people involved in the case say the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan has done nothing to revive the investigation into the silence that once held Trump’s presidency and sent his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to jail.

In fact, a key witness’s lawyer described the investigation as dead, adding that prosecutors even returned some evidence they had collected, a likely indication that no one else will be charged. The lawyer spoke on condition of anonymity because prosecutors have not publicly discussed the case.

A current and former law enforcement official told The Associated Press that factors other than presidential immunity prevented Trump from being indicted for his role in buying the silence of Karen McDougal and pornstar Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with him.

Trump’s departure did not change that equation, said officials, who were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Cohen, who has come forward as a potential witness against his former boss, told the AP he had not heard from the U.S. attorneys office in Manhattan since late 2018, when he was sentenced to three years in prison for organizing the payments.

The US attorney’s office declined to comment. A message requesting comment has been sent to Trumps’ lawyer; his legal team is preparing for the start of his second impeachment trial.

Trump said the payments to Daniels and McDougal were a private matter and did not constitute campaign finance violations.

Federal prosecutors infamously branded Trump an Individual-1, accusing Cohen of bending campaign contribution rules by arranging six-figure payouts to Daniels and McDougal, a former Playboy model, to keep them silent on old business years that Trump has consistently denied.

The inquest found evidence that Trump himself was aware of the payments, despite his initial public claims that he knew nothing about them, including a recording in which he can be heard telling Cohen about the efforts to buy McDougals’ continued silence.

Prosecutors said Individual-1 ordered Cohen to make the payments, which they said should have been subject to campaign finance laws because they were created to help Trump win the election.

Trump’s lawyers have argued during his presidency that he was immune from prosecution during his tenure, raising questions about his legal exposure after his term in office and even the prospect of forgiving himself preemptively.

But prosecutors had other concerns, particularly over Cohen’s reliability as a witness, the former law enforcement official said, adding that new witnesses were unlikely to emerge. In the same case, Cohen was also accused of lying to Congress about a Trump plan in Russia.

At the time, Manhattan prosecutors said in court documents that Cohen was outspoken and credible, but added that he repeatedly refused to provide full information on the scope of any further criminal behavior in which he could have engaged or had knowledge.

Prosecutors also believed it was far from clear that Trump could be convicted of a campaign finance crime, even though a jury believed Cohens’ claims he directed the silent payments.

Campaign finance lawsuits are fraught with challenges, as evidenced by a similar case involving low-key payments to a woman the government brought in and ultimately dropped against former US Senator John Edwards, a Democrat.

Daniels’ attorney Clark Brewster declined to say when she last spoke with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, but said this week he was not aware of any new moves in the case .

Trump still faces a minefield of other potential legal issues in addition to opening his second impeachment trial next week, including investigations into his business practices by the Manhattan District Attorney and Attorney General from New York.

Manhattan prosecutors’ investigation includes a snapshot of 2016 earnings. Cohen said Trump gave the go-ahead for a payment of $ 130,000 to Daniels ahead of the election and then reimbursed him the payment with bogus legal fees.

The AP reported last month that the Manhattan district attorney’s office recently interviewed Cohen for hours, questioning him about his business relationship with Trump.

Trump has since become involved in more dramatic and potentially easier to prove forms of crime, said Elie Honig, legal analyst and former federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

New York federal prosecutors first revealed they closed their investigation into Cohens’ covert payments in July 2019, as news agencies, including AP, pushed to open the search warrants linked to the FBI raid on Cohens’ office and hotel room.

That didn’t stop them from reopening it, however, and speculation was alive that it might be revived.

Instead, prosecutors evolved. Several people assigned to the case have also left the U.S. attorneys office in departures that could have been delayed if they were reviewing a criminal case against a former president.

__

Associated Press editors Eric Tucker in Washington and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos