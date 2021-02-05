How the first impeached US official beat rap in the Senate





Donald Trump is the first American official to be impeached twice, but Senator William Blount was the first to be impeached.

In documents filed during Trump’s Senate trial, which is set to begin next week, House impeachment officials cited the 222-year-old Blount case as an example of the Senate holding a trial of dismissal for an official who is no longer in office.

“The Nation’s very first impeachment lawsuit involved a former official: Senator William Blount, who plotted to give the British control over parts of Florida and Louisiana (which were then controlled by Spain and France), ”impeachment officials wrote in their trial brief last week, brushing aside the Trump team’s argument that his trial is unconstitutional because he is now a private citizen.

Blount has other similarities with the 45th President, he was a businessman from a wealthy family who focused on real estate and battled massive debt, and he remained very popular with his base despite the scandal. of impeachment.

While Trump promised to “make America great again,” Blount worked to make America he was one of the signatories of the American Constitution.

“I refer to Blount as our founding scoundrel,” said Stewart Harris, professor of constitutional law at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee and board member of the Blount Mansion in Knoxville, Blount’s former home and historic landmark. .

Blount was born in North Carolina into a “high-ranking slave family that was very corrupt,” and he carried on family traditions, Harris said.

Blount became an officer in the Revolutionary Army, serving as a payer, a position he held in 1780 when “hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash disappeared,” Harris noted. “He said he disappeared in a battle. Maybe he did.”

He was then a delegate to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, where “he worked his way into the good graces of George Washington” and fought for an appointment as governor of the Southwest Territory, primarily Tennessee. modern, said Harris.

Blount succeeded in making Tennessee a state and was appointed one of its first senators in 1796.

He continued to enrich himself by purchasing huge amounts of land in the state, much of which was purchased on credit. Its value dropped after it emerged that the French would take control of Louisiana from Spain and possibly stop shipping.

It was then that Blount came up with his convoluted plan.

According to the historic Senate office, Blount “concocted a plan for Indians and border residents to attack Spanish Florida and Louisiana, in order to transfer these territories to Great Britain.” The plot took a turn for the worse after one of Blount’s rivals got hold of a letter he had written to a co-conspirator outlining the plan and forwarded it to President John Adams.

Adams sent the letter to Congress in July 1797, and both Houses quickly got to work. “It was the first time that an official has done something so blatant” in the young country, Harris said.

On July 7, the House voted to impeach Blount for “serious felonies and misdemeanors,” and on July 8, the Senate voted to expel him.

Blount was ordered to return on July 10 for impeachment proceedings, but fled to Tennessee.

The Senate created a new Sergeant-at-Arms position to bring Blount back, but he was unsuccessful.

“Although Blount graciously greeted the Acting Senate Sergeant-at-Arms at his home, unrepentant Tennessean supporters and state officials have warned the official not to make any attempt to impeach their friend,” wrote the Historic Senate Office.

Congress, meanwhile, found itself in red tape.

The House drafted five articles of impeachment against Blount months after the initial impeachment vote, and his Senate trial did not begin until December 1798, with Vice President Thomas Jefferson presiding over proceedings, according to the Senate archives.

“There was a lot of horror at the start,” said Gregory Ablavsky, associate professor of law at Stanford Law School, referring to the charges against Blount, “but the response has become a bit absurd.”

Blount was a no-show. He remained in Tennessee, where he was elected to the state Senate despite and in part because of his expulsion. “Blount’s plan was extremely popular among white Tennessians,” and they believed he was being unfairly persecuted by Adams’ federalist party, Ablavsky said.

Blount’s attorneys argued that the Senate had no jurisdiction over him for two reasons, he had been a senator, not a “civilian officer” of the type mentioned in the Constitution, and he was no longer in the United States Senate.

After three days of arguments, the Senate voted in favor of Blount, ruling that “this court should not have jurisdiction over the said indictment, and that the said indictment is dismissed.”

The Historical Senate Office said it “remains uncertain on what grounds the Senate based its finding of incompetence”, but the case “has been interpreted as a precedent for determining that a senator cannot be impeached. . “

Trump’s impeachment officials say the discovery strengthens their argument because the Senate did not explicitly reject Blount’s “former official” argument.

Chris Magra, professor of American history at the University of Tennessee, said: “The impeachment trial was kind of a badge of honor” for Blount at the time in Tennessee. Blount died in 1800 at the age of 50 after a fever epidemic struck Knoxville.

He is the only US senator to have been impeached.

