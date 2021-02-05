The American-Chinese deadlock awaits the first step – News

I don’t know if US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and their foreign policy advisers have read Robert Axelrod’s classic book on international relations, The Evolution of Cooperation. But they should take into account Axelrod’s central vision of how countries can benefit from cooperation and punish cheating.

Through countless simulations, Axelrod – now professor emeritus at the University of Michigan – has discovered that the most beneficial long-term strategy for an actor such as a nation-state is to cooperate first, then play at play-for-the-body. In other words, a country will win in the long run if it offers a gesture of goodwill and then responds in kind to its opponent’s subsequent actions.

This idea is particularly applicable to the current stalemate between the United States and China. Although Biden and Xi know their countries are in an unlimited geopolitical rivalry, they also want to put up guardrails there to avoid potential catastrophes, such as an uncontrolled arms race or direct military conflict.

Certainly, in the short term, the two leaders have far more urgent priorities than the de-escalation of bilateral tensions. Biden must undo the damage done to American democracy and society by Donald Trump’s single-term presidency, while Xi plans to reorient the Chinese economy to make it less vulnerable to “decoupling” from the United States.

But Biden and Xi appear to be faced with the same dilemma: being the first to expand an olive branch in a bid to stabilize short-term bilateral relations and gain a lasting strategic advantage in the bilateral rivalry.

Biden faces strong bipartisan opposition in Washington to overturn Trump’s policies towards China, such as tariffs and sanctions against Chinese tech companies. And while Xi may be more eager to end the free fall in Sino-US relations, he has been reluctant to take any substantive action to show goodwill. Instead, China has stepped up its crackdown on Hong Kong this year, and the Chinese military is continuing its campaign of “intimidation and harassment” against Taiwan.

If neither Biden nor Xi are willing to risk political capital to make the first move, US-China relations are likely to deteriorate further. On the national security front, the armies of the two countries are preparing for a face-to-face meeting, creating a dangerous dynamic of deterrence and counter-deterrence.

Diplomatically, Biden will soon seek to rally America’s democratic allies to take on China, a move Xi implicitly denounced in his recent speech at this year’s World Economic Forum annual meeting. Economic tensions could also intensify, as China appears unlikely to be able to meet the target of additional purchases of US goods set in the “phase one” trade deal that the Xi government has reached. with the Trump administration a year ago. In the meantime, alleged human rights abuses in Hong Kong and against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang will fuel Washington’s demands for further sanctions against Chinese political leaders and economic entities.

The only way to prevent another round of deterioration in US-China relations is for Biden or Xi to take the first concrete step signaling their willingness to cooperate, and then strictly adhere to the rule of reciprocity thereafter. The costs of taking the first step are likely modest, but the potential long-term payoffs could be disproportionate.

While the two countries would remain strategic competitors, their rivalry would be based on more stable expectations and mutually accepted rules. Cooperation in areas of common interest, in particular climate change, would be possible. More importantly, the de-escalation of tensions would reduce the risk of a catastrophic military conflict.

If the American and Chinese leaders find Axelrod’s insight compelling enough to translate into real policy, their next challenge is to determine what their respective first steps should be, given the uncertainty over the other’s response. part.

Since the long-rooted Xi seems to have more leeway than Biden, he’s in a better position to take the initiative. Plus, it has a rich menu of options for showing goodwill – and possibly eliciting a positive response from the United States – without risking too much political capital.

For example, China should immediately allow the return of American journalists it expelled last year in response to U.S. restrictions on journalists working for Chinese state-run media in the United States. Another option would be to dismiss the charges against the 53 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong arrested in early January.

It’s unclear whether Biden would respond positively to any of these gestures. But Xi should try. China has little to lose, and potentially a lot to gain.

Minxin Pei is Professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College and Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund in the United States.



