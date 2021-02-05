Prime Minister Narendra Modi tastes his global digital fame

But the girl stands firm with her original tweet, with a second tweet saying that nothing, not even a twitterstorm, will change their mind about the turmoil among Indian farmers. I’m firm with the farmers, she tweeted a second time to good effect.

The problem is, there is nothing the Indian government can do about Greta Thunberg or Rihanna or soft pornstar Mia Khalifa. They have Twitter on their side, and they have big chunks of Indians backing them up. At least, that’s what the speech said on Twitter! Above all, Twitter doesn’t care. The Modi government sent Twitter-India a list of anti-national pseudonyms to be suspended as soon as possible, which Twitter did, but only to restore them within five hours of the action.

The sad part of the BJP’s IT-Cell commentary is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t even tweet his anger over this Twitter offense. Donald Trump would have done it, but Narendra Modi is not a Trump. In addition, Modi has turned a new leaf lately. He wants to join the Liberal club, self-defeating, so to speak. Not that he was a snake to begin with, but it’s no secret that every Conservative-Nationalist’s last wish is to be counted among the Liberals.

It’s a futile dream, but what’s the harm if someone dreams and refuses to stop dreaming. What Modi hasn’t figured out yet is that Big Tech has him and his ilk in the crosshairs! Trump thought he would be spared and see what happened. Now, from what’s going on in the cyber world, it seems times are changing.