Your presentation on Afghanistan and Pakistan

More and more Afghan journalists fear for their lives

Media workers in Afghanistan find themselves in a difficult position as they work to defend the country’s independent media, which has been one of the country’s major achievements since the days of the Taliban. More and more mob violence and targeted attacks are now forcing many Afghan journalists to abandon their profession.

Following a mob attack on a radio station in Kunduz in January, local journalists say the situation is deeply worrying and cite staff departures. Haseebullah Hasas, a radio reporter for a station also called Kunduz, told Radio Free Afghanistan that before the rampage of Radio Zohra we only worried about being attacked by terrorist groups, but now we also fear our fellow citizens.

The violence against journalists is part of an insurgent campaign to target prominent Afghans during the deadlocked peace talks. A report by a U.S. watchdog this week noted that casualties from improvised explosive devices and magnetic bombs, two preferred insurgent tactics, have increased dramatically.

The Pakistani opposition is scrambling to change its name

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) faces tough choices after Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to step down due to opposition alliances, a deadline of Jan.31. Its members have renounced their vows to resign from parliament but still plan to march on Islamabad next month.

Each of the 11 PDM member parties is motivated by its own interests, analysts say, making it difficult to demonstrate unity. Past rivalries such as that between the Pakistani Muslim League’s Nawaz Party and the Pakistani People’s Party further sow discord in the ranks.

This has created a kind of mistrust among their senior leaders that is not easily overcome, Suleman Khan Kakar, political analyst in Islamabad, told me.

Pakistani debate over Islamic identity intensifies

A new bill mandating Arabic lessons in Islamabad schools has reignited heated debate over whether Pakistan, 73 years after gaining independence, should push to create an Islamic nation or agree to be a multicultural state .

It’s an old debate with potentially explosive consequences, Farzana Shaikh, a Pakistani scholar at the Chatham House think tank in London, told me. The idea that Pakistan is going to become an expression of South Asian Arab politics is really not something people are willing to buy [into] in Pakistan today.

Iran prepares its alliance with the Taliban

A high-profile visit by Taliban leaders to Iran this week coincided with a new U.S. report that calls on Washington to extend the May deadline for the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan amid the fate of a crucial U.S. deal with the Taliban is at stake.

Despite their difficult past, Tehran’s Shiite religious regime and the radical Sunni Afghan group are mending fences for their mutual benefit. An analyst tells my colleague Golanaz Esfandiari that Tehran hopes for a long arm in Afghanistan, that the Taliban will become part of the Afghan government or remain as a loyal or armed opposition.

Afghan female commandos

Fighting in the provinces of Herat 207 Zafar Corps, more than 100 women serve in an elite group of Afghan commandos. Many of them told us that they feared that the Taliban’s return to power would end their military careers.

Women from other countries come here to serve in our country, Mariam Noorzai, one of the soldiers, told Radio Free Afghanistan in this video report of their training. Why can’t I do this and defend my people and my country?

Unlocking Pakistan’s Buddhist Past

In another video report, we introduce you to the archaeologists who recently discovered a 2,000-year-old Buddhist site in the Swat Valley. The find adds to monuments across Afghanistan and Pakistan that testify to Gandhara’s once glorious civilization.

Preservation efforts are underway on the recently unearthed school, shrines and living quarters.

We will rebuild it according to its original structure and it will be designated a religious site, said Saqib Raza, the main archaeologist.

