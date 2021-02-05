PM Modi to visit West Bengal and Assam on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the groundwork for projects – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal and Assam on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects and will also address public meetings on these occasions in the two ballot states. His office said on Friday that Modi would lay the foundation stone for two hospitals and launch “Asom Mala,” a program for national highways and major district roads, in Dhekiajuli, Assam. He would later dedicate himself to the nation and also lay the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal. In West Bengal, Modi will inaugurate an LPG import terminal built by the state-owned BPCL which was built with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. “It will meet the growing LPG needs in West Bengal and other states in eastern and northeastern India and is an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of providing cooking LPG specific to each household, ”the Prime Minister’s Office told me. It will also dedicate the 348 km section of the Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project, to the nation. The PMO said it marks an important step towards the realization of the government’s “one nation, one gas network” project. Built for an investment of around Rs 2,400 crore, the pipeline will help revive the HURL Sindri fertilizer plant (Jharkhand) and supply gas to the Matix fertilizer plant in Durgapur (West Bengal). It will meet the demand for gas from the industrial, commercial and automotive sectors, as well as the distribution of town gas to all major cities in the state. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the second catalytic-isodewaxing unit at the Indian Oil Corporation’s Haldia refinery. This unit will have a capacity of 270,000 metric tonnes per year and, once commissioned, is expected to save approximately US $ 185 million in foreign exchange. Another project to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister is a four-lane ROB-cum-fly at Ranichak in Haldia on NH-41. PMO said it was built at a cost of Rs 190 crore. The overflight will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to the Haldia wharf complex and other surrounding areas, resulting in a substantial saving in travel time and operating cost for heavy vehicles entering and exiting the station. Harbor. “These projects are in line with Prime Minister Purvodaya’s vision of boosting growth in eastern India,” he said. In Assam, Modi will launch “Asom Mala,” which aims to help improve state highways and major district road networks in the state. The program is unique in that it emphasizes efficient maintenance through the continuous collection of field data and its link to the road asset management system, the PMO noted. “Asom Mala” will provide quality interconnection roads between national highways and the rural road network and facilitate uninterrupted multimodal transport. It will interconnect the centers of economic growth with transport corridors and improve inter-state connectivity, he said. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two medical schools and hospitals, which are being established in Biswanath and Charaideo for an estimated total project cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and 100 MBBS seats. “The increase in the number of medical schools and hospitals will not only alleviate the shortage of doctors in the state, but also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire region. northeast, ”PMO said.

