The BBC Story features the accounts of four named women, one of whom said she was gang-raped three times while interned for nine months in a camp in Xinjiang. Tursunay Ziawudun, who the BBC said fled the country after his release and now lives outside Washington, told the UK network that women were taken from cells every night and raped by Chinese wearing masks. Another woman said she was tasked with stripping the women naked and handcuffing them before they were visited by men who she said would pay money to choose the prettiest young inmates. Ms. Ziawudun said that she and other women were tortured with electric shocks and an electric needle was inserted into her vagina. This account was supported by a former language teacher in the camps who said that there were four types of electric shocks: the chair, the glove, the helmet and anal rape with a stick. Another teacher confirmed that rape was common and said she witnessed the gang rape in public of a woman who was forced to make a public confession in front of around 100 detainees and then assaulted by several police officers. Those in the crowd of inmates forced to watch the gang rape who resisted, clenched their fists, closed their eyes or looked away were themselves taken away for punishment, the professor said. China has done its best to cover up these barbaric practices. Journalists and other international observers are not allowed to approach the camps and most detainees are not allowed to leave the country even after their release. Uyghurs exiled in the West who have passed on accounts of repression have seen their relatives in China jailed in retaliation. The international reaction to this attempt to effectively eradicate an ethnic minority has slowly developed, but it is still far from what it should be. In its final days, the Trump administration declared that Xi Jinping’s regime was commit genocide, and that prohibits certain imports of Xinjiang. The new secretary of state for administrations Biden, Antony blink, said he agreed with the designation of genocide. The European Union offered a little more than rhetoric and some Muslim states have remained silent. They should join the United States in demanding that the United Nations investigate alleged rape, torture and other abuses.

