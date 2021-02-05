Pakistani PM calls for Kashmir referendum, talks with India – Middle East





Pakistani PM calls for Kashmir referendum, talks with India

ISLAMABAD Pakistan will allow residents of the Pakistan-administered section of divided Kashmir to decide whether they wish to join Pakistan or prefer to remain independent in a future referendum on the disputed Himalayan region, the prime minister said on Friday.

Imran Khan spoke at a rally in the city of Kotli, in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, as the country marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day.

God willing, Pakistan will give the Kashmiri people the right to decide whether they want to remain independent or be part of Pakistan, ”Khan said.

Khan has said he is ready to speak to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi if he reverses the measures taken by New Delhi in 2019 by amending the special status of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by the two in its entirety.

At the time, relations between Pakistan and India were strained by New Delhi’s decision to divide the Indian-administered part of Muslim-majority Kashmir into two federally ruled territories, Jammu and Kashmir. , and Ladakh causing anger on both sides of the border.

Khan assaulted India’s Hindu nationalist government over this action, calling India a sponsor of hatred and prejudice against Islam. Pakistan has since refused to hold talks with India, saying Modi must first restore Kashmir’s original status under Indian administration.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Information Minister Shibli Faraz told The Associated Press that Islamabad would resume talks with India when Modi’s government accepts a referendum on Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.

In southwest Pakistan, at least 16 people were injured when an unknown assailant threw a hand grenade at people standing along a road minutes after a pro-Kashmir rally passed through the region, said local police chief Wazir Ali Marri. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place in Sibi district, Balochistan province. The troubled province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding a greater share of local natural gas and mineral resources.

Also in Balochistan, later on Friday, a bomb exploded near a government office in the provincial capital of Quetta, killing at least two people and injuring five, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, which took place near the deputy commissioner’s office.

In Kashmir, Pakistan has long pushed for the right to self-determination under a UN resolution passed in 1948, which called for a referendum on whether the Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or the ‘India.

The future of predominantly Muslim Kashmir was not resolved with the end of British colonial rule in 1947, when the Indian subcontinent was divided into predominantly Hindu India and predominantly Muslim Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have waged two of their three wars against Kashmir since their independence from British rule in 1947. In 2019, a car bomb in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed 40 Indian soldiers and brought in rivals armed with nuclear weapons on the verge of war.

India has around 700,000 troops in its part of Kashmir, fighting nearly a dozen rebel groups since 1989. In many areas the region feels like an occupied country, with soldiers in combat gear complete patrolling the streets and whipping civilians. More than 68,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the conflict.

Also on Friday, the Pakistani military took foreign media to visit a Pakistani-administered Kashmir border village to demonstrate damage from Indian fire. Locals accuse India of deliberately targeting civilians, a charge India denies.

The two sides regularly exchange fire in violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement across the Line of Control, which separates the two sectors of Kashmir. Civilians are often caught in the crossfire, with dozens killed each year in the violence.

Most of the people who live along the border have lost family members or loved ones over the past decades.

___

Associated Press editors Abdul Sattar in Quetta, Pakistan, and Muhammad Yousaf from Bhimber, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

