Neighbors call for restoring democracy in Myanmar





Globally, less than one in 10 people live in a democracy. In fact, in large part due to COVID-19 restrictions, the past year saw the greatest decline in personal freedoms ever undertaken by governments in peacetime, according to the Democracy Index. And now a military coup against an elected government in Myanmar has only made the trend worse. What can existing democracies do about it? This is exactly what Indonesia and Malaysia, two of Myanmars’ neighbors, asked on Friday. Their top leaders have called for an urgent meeting of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to address Myanmars’ backward step on democracy. We are concerned that the political unrest in Myanmar could disrupt security and stability in that region, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart. For his part, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said: It is important for all of us to respect the ASEAN Charter, in particular the rule of law, good governance, democracy, human rights and the constitutional government. As a regional grouping, ASEAN itself is unlikely to act against any of its members. Six of the ten countries of Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam have authoritarian regimes. Yet in the past, its democratic members, particularly Indonesia, have used an Asian-style consensus called enhanced interaction to bring about democratic change in Myanmar. In 2012, its military leadership allowed ASEAN election observers to monitor parliamentary elections. While ASEAN can work on the principle of consensus, ASEAN also works on the principle of peer pressure, and peer pressure can be very effective, said George Yeo, former foreign minister of Singapore, ten years ago. Get the surveillance stories you care about delivered to your inbox. Other regional groupings, such as those in Latin America, Europe and Africa, have also found neighborhood incentives to be effective. Nations close to each other and often with a common history can carry more moral weight in holding dictators to account than global institutions. The African Union, for example, helped mediate a democratic transition in Sudan in 2019. Brunei, a small sultanate that is currently president of ASEAN, has yet to convene a meeting on the Myanmar crisis. Yet, he cited the democratic principles of the ASEAN Charters in calling for dialogue in the country. Geographic neighbors not only look at each other, but they can also watch each other.

