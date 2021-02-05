Government decides to promulgate Senate open voting ordinance





ISLAMABAD:

By surprise, the government decided to promulgate an ordinance amending the electoral law of 2017 in order to hold the next senatorial elections by public ballot.

However, the application of the ordinance will be subject to the outcome of a presidential referral in which the federal government has requested the opinion of the Supreme Court on the possibility of holding senatorial elections by public ballot without any constitutional amendment.

The government has also sought the opinion of the Supreme Court on whether the senatorial elections could be held by public ballot by amending the electoral law of 2017 which requires simple legislation.

The presidential dismissal is heard by the Supreme Court pending a decision. A larger bench of five Supreme Court judges, headed by Pakistan’s Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case. Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan is still debating the issue and counter arguments are still awaited.

Sources from the AGP office told the Express Tribune that Khan prepared the draft order and sent it to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It would then be distributed to cabinet members for approval.

A senior government official told The Express Tribune that the ordinance was in the process of being enacted after the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) announced the Senate election schedule for February 11.

The presidential benchmark is unlikely to be decided before the Senate election schedule. Given the prevailing situation, according to the sources, the AGP had advised the Prime Minister to promulgate the ordinance, the execution of which would be subject to the result of the presidential dismissal.

If the presidential benchmark decision is in favor of the government after the publication of the Senate election calendar, then the new public ballot method cannot be introduced in the next elections.

Senior lawyers appreciate the AGP Khan’s timely advice to the government to enact the ordinance. Interestingly, the Department of Justice is kept away from this issue.

According to the proposed amendment, the government will amend the 2017 electoral law in which it is stated that the senatorial elections will be held by secret ballot.

New insertions will be made in the act of opening the ballot in which the voter will reveal his identity. Likewise, it is also added on condition that the leader of a party can submit a request to the PCE for review of his party’s MPA ballots.

Earlier, to achieve the same goal, the government introduced a bill on the 26th Amendment to the Constitution. The bill proposed an amendment to section 226 to introduce public balloting for senatorial elections.

A cabinet member says the purpose of the open ballot is to ensure transparency in Senate elections. The government is using all options for this purpose.

Previously, the ECP, in its response submitted to the Supreme Court, opposed the government’s plan to organize senatorial elections by public ballot by amending the electoral law of 2017.

All opposition parties, including the Bar Association of the Sindh High Court, also opposed the government’s plan for Senate elections.

The lawyers, who attend the course of the presidential reference case, believe that the opinion seems to be divided between the members of the bench; therefore, one cannot say about the outcome of the case.

However, they were of the opinion that AGP Khalid Jawed Khan had professionally argued the case on the merits.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos