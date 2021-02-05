About Jokowi’s custom motorcycle – Otomotif Liputan6.com





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) surprised the Indonesian automotive world after purchasing a custom motorcycle. Jokowi’s first custom motorcycle in a Chopper style, which is the work of local modifiers, Elders Garage and Kickass Choper. The bike, nicknamed the Chopperland, was bought by the number one in Indonesia for a dowry of Rp 140 million. The custom bike is based on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc. Not only one, Jokowi has another custom bike which is also made by a local modifier. And it is interesting that Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, loves custom motorcycles as well. Enlarge Residents greet President Jokowi as he rides a motorcycle in Sukabumi, West Java, Sunday (8/4). Blusukan linked to the programs of the Ministry of the UPPR and the Ministry of Villages, Deprived Areas Development and Transmigration. (Liputan6.com/Pool/Biro Pers Setpres) The gold-colored custom motorcycle was used by Jokowi for blusukan in Sukabumi, West Java on Sunday April 8, 2018. At that time, the president reviewed the implementation of the cash-intensive program . During this trip, Jokowi appeared wearing a denim jacket, dark blue pants and sneakers. Uniquely, the blue denim jacket worn by the President has a map of Indonesia on its chest. Meanwhile on the arms and back it is written quite big Indonesia. Enlarge Jokowi’s new custom motorcycle (Photo: Katros Garage) Not satisfied with having a custom motorcycle, Jokowi ordered a custom motorcycle based on the Kawasaki W175 from Andi Akbar, who was none other than the BuilderKatros Garage. During the manufacturing process, the motorcycle ordered by Jokowi underwent several adjustments. And the photo above is a temporary model. And in the end, the builder again remodeled according to Jokowi’s wishes. Enlarge Kawasaki W175 Jokowi (Photo: Garage Katros) And this is the end result of Jokowi’s custom motorcycle by Katros Garage. The stylish Bobber motorcycle is based on the Kawasaki W175. The seating position of Jokowi’s latest custom motorcycle is lowered with the trunk position protruding forward in a cruiser style. In the tank section, the identity of the owner is highlighted by the inscription “Jokowi” on the side. Enlarge President Jokowi rides a motorcycle on the Trans-Kalimantan Border Road in Krayan District, Nunukan Regency, North Kalimantan Province, Thursday (12/19/2019). (photo: setpres press office) This custom motorcycle was driven by Jokowi to inspect the Trans-Kalimantan Border Road located in Krayan District, Nunukan Regency, North Kalimantan Province on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The trip started from Yuvai Semaring Airport, Jokowi immediately drove his custom motorcycle. A number of ministers were also seen on motorcycles, such as PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. Enlarge Jokowi rides a custom motorcycle at IIMS 2018 (Arief / Liputan6). The above photo was taken after Jokowi opened the 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) auto show, while visiting the attendees’ booth. Accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Airlangga Hartarto, Jokowi also visited the Indonesian stand. During his visit, the number one in Indonesia saw various custom motorcycles on display, including his Chopperland motorcycle and his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Enlarge Gibran and his personalized bike. (Liputan6.com/Fajar Abrori) The Gibran Custom Motorcycle that Jokowi rode at IIMS 2018 is a modification of a home from Solo, Central Java, Rich Richie (Ride and Garage). This Gibran custom motorcycle is a Honda CB125. Previously, this motorcycle had a Japanese style, then changed its appearance to a classic sports motorcycle with a full fairing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos