Opinion: Erdogan fears Generation Z | Middle East | News and Analysis of Events in the Arab World | DW

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fears the protests that have erupted at Istanbul Bosporus University (Eds. note: also known as Bogazici University) against his totalitarian regime. He retaliated with an ironic approach.

In the 1990s, I studied at the University of the Bosphorus, which is located on the European side of the city and offers education in English. During this time, I worked as an assistant to Professor Ustun Erguder, rector of the institution at the time.

A bastion of liberalism

The Bosphorus University is one of the few remaining strongholds of democratic and liberal thought in Turkey. His resilient faculty and critical-minded students are a thorn on Erdogan’s side; that’s the kind of force he wants to purge from Turkey. The university is a safe haven for liberals, anarchists, feminists, LGBTQI + activists, Kurds, the left, atheists and even to the pious horror of Erdogan, pious Muslims, who fear no only time Allah.

Turkish journalist Banu Gven received an award for her work on press freedom in Turkey in 2017

They study and teach side by side at this university, on this beautiful campus, near the Bosphorus river. And they reject Erdogan’s new rector Melih Bulu, claiming he committed plagiarism, which disqualifies anyone from running one of Turkey’s top universities. It also emerged that he was an active member of Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and that in 2009 he was considering running for mayor. It is obvious that President Erdogan wishes to install Bulu to control this elite institution. But it won’t work.

For weeks now, professors and students have been organizing midday demonstrations, lining up outside with their backs to the rector’s office. Bulu must be the loneliest rector in the whole world these days.

Hundreds of arrests

President Erdogan is angered by such resistance. And by organizing creative events and posting videos online, students are gaining more and more public attention. Students from other universities have already expressed their solidarity with them. Erdogan, in turn, appealed to the police to crush such protests. Hundreds of students have been temporarily arrested; four remain in detention.

Erdogan and Devlet Bahceli, who heads the junior nationalist partner of Turkey’s MHP coalition, attack students almost daily, calling them “terrorists”. In an effort to further delegitimize the demonstrations. Erdogan even resorted to stoking homophobia, claiming “there is no LGBT”. AKP Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu called the movement “revolting”.

First-time voters threaten AKP power

Erdogan resorts to violence because he fears a movement close to the Gezi Park protests in 2013. He is desperately trying to delegitimize the students because he fears that they will be able to vote him in the elections of 2023. He is on something: in two years, 5 million young Turks will have reached voting age, or about 12% of the total electorate. Only a small faction would vote for the president, which is clear from the thousands of dislikes and negative comments Erdogan’s YouTube live stream drew.

This is how President Erdogan introduced himself to the younger generation on social media in June 2020

Various surveys show that Generation Z in Turkey has little sympathy for Erdogan and his ideas. According to a poll carried out last year by the Gezici Arastrma Merkezi institute, 76.4% of those polled said they consider the rule of law and democracy to be top priorities for Turkey. Just 15.7% of Gen Z voters say they regularly pray bad news for President Erdogan, who aims to make Turkey more godly. On top of all this, a MetroPoll poll found that 55% of AKP supporters preferred university rectors to be democratically elected, rather than appointed by the president.

How more brutal will Erdogan be?

Bosphorus University rector Bulu insists he won’t resign, which he can’t anyway, unless President Erdogan replaces him with someone else. Bulu therefore hopes that the protests will slowly dissipate.

Erdogan’s brutal police crackdown will prevent a second uprising in Gezi Park. But this violence will not change the minds of young Turkish people. The more the president marched, the sooner his fall will come. The question is: how much more violent can Erdogan become in the years to come?

Banu Gven is a Turkish journalist and television presenter. She writes for various German and Turkish media. She has been living and working in Germany since 2018.