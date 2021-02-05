President Biden takes officeExBulletin





As promised, President Biden’s cabinet is historically diverse from that of former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Laura Cavanaugh / FilmMagic; Aurelien Meunier; Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images .

rock legend Laura Cavanaugh / FilmMagic; Aurelien Meunier; Stéphane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Laura Cavanaugh / FilmMagic; Aurelien Meunier; Stéphane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

President Biden is committed to making his cabinet the most diverse in US history, better representing the makeup of the country.

An NPR analysis of top cabinets in the past three administrations shows that it has so far delivered on its word, with a small circle that outperforms its two most recent predecessors in terms of race and gender representation.

See all the details below.

When broken down by race and gender, the Cabinet desired by Biden is made up of almost 55% non-whites and 45% women. (Confirmation hearings are still ongoing or have not yet started for a number of positions.)

Former President Donald Trump’s confirmed initial Cabinet was made up 86% white and 82% male. The cabinet of former President Barack Obama’s first term was made up of 55% white and 64% men.

Biden’s cabinet also includes several historic appointments that are not highlighted in these aggregate figures, including Pete Buttigieg, the confirmed openly gay first secretary in Cabinet; Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the Treasury Department; and Deb Haaland, who, if confirmed, would be the first Native American in a president’s cabinet.

“The numbers don’t tell you everything. And so, in this little sample, just look at the scene and he’ll do well with it. [diversity]. But in fact… there are historic firsts, ”said Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a senior non-resident governance researcher at the Brookings Institution, who compiled data on the diversity of presidents’ offices.

Tenpas noted that Biden’s nominees included a number of breaks from past administrations, appointing women and racial minorities to positions that were historically held exclusively by white men.

“I think he gets extra credit for putting them in positions that historically never happen,” she said. “I would describe it as a strong commitment to diversity.”

Even before his nominees were announced, Biden had come under pressure from activists and civil rights groups not only to have a diverse Cabinet, but also to pursue concrete policies to tackle inequality in the United States. He also received criticism from the US Congressional Asia-Pacific Caucus for not appointing an Asian Cabinet secretary.

Trump, a longtime businessman, sought to run the country like a corporation and built a cabinet that reflects more of a typical C-suite than a traditional administration. Nominees like Rex Tillerson, the Trump energy executive has chosen to lead the State Department; and Betsy DeVos, who headed the Education Department, was criticized for her lack of previous government experience, which Trump saw as an asset.

Biden and Obama, however, have turned to people with strong government background to lead key departments. In fact, many of Biden’s candidates also played a role in the Obama administration.

Less than 5% of Biden’s cabinet candidates have no previous government experience. About 14% of Obama’s cabinet was new to government, compared to about 32% of Trump’s team lacking government experience.

Explore more details in the table below.

Claire Oby, intern at the NPR Washington Desk, contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos