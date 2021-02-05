Putin and Xi’s Davos 2021 speeches point to a different future

New Eastern Outlook

The Davos Group of Nations recently held their annual meeting electronically, with the coronavirus preventing in-person attendance for the first time. The United States was represented by John Kerry, one of the many Democrats recycled from the Obama years. Russia was represented by its president, Vladimir Putin, and China, for the first time since 2017, by its president Xi Jinping. The Western media largely ignored the latter two’s contribution, but what they had to say was significant and merited closer scrutiny.

Putin had received a copy of a book in 2019 from one of the conference’s main organizers, a personal friend Klaus Schwab. The book was titled The Fourth Industrial Revolution and was written by Schwab. Putin used the contents of the book as one of the main themes of his speech.

The book’s theme had obviously been overtaken by the events of the 2020 coronavirus, but it still provided several important talking points that Putin used to structure his speech. He noted that the COVID-19 disease had accelerated many pre-existing structural problems in the global economy, particularly what he called the cumulative effects of sub-economic problems that he identified as the underlying reason for unstable growth.

This unstable growth has led to a growing exacerbation of many international problems. Referring to the growing inequality of the global economy, he blamed squarely on the richest 1% who dominated incomes and profits. This in turn has led to a growing exacerbation of many international problems.

Expecting these issues to be identified, let alone resolved, was unlikely, not least because mainstream media are unlikely to identify the source of the problem, given that their owners are predominantly from the same 1 for hundred. The degree of foreign policy propaganda rhetoric was increasing. Although he did not say it directly, it is evident that Russia has long been the victim of massive disinformation by the Western media.

Putin stressed that he could expect the nature of practical actions to become more aggressive, including pressure on countries that resist attempts by anonymous powers, but clearly alluding to the United States, to use illegitimate trade barriers, sanctions and other restrictions in funding, technology and cyberspace to control the recalcitrant.

The end result of such a game, with no rules, or at least a set of rules for the elites that can be changed at will, greatly increases the risk of unilateral military action.

Putin has identified four priorities the world must adopt to prevent these dire consequences from occurring. First, there should be comfortable living conditions for everyone. This will be extremely difficult to achieve and he offered no real clue as to how the problem might be overcome.

Second, the goal must be that everyone has a job that guarantees sustainable growth and income, and access to lifelong education that he has defined as absolutely essential.

Third, people need to be confident that they will receive high quality medical care.

Fourth, regardless of family income, children should receive a decent education.

These requests were not exhaustive, but they undoubtedly provide the essential basis for civilized life. Many countries have already achieved this, including the Scandinavian countries and New Zealand. Even in the so-called developed world, there are glaring inequalities and they will not be overcome in the immediate future.

This grim reality was acknowledged in Putin’s last comment when he said that competition and rivalry between countries never ends, does not stop and never will stop. The challenge will be to ensure that the rivalry does not turn into war.

Xi, for his part, identified four major tasks facing the contemporary world. First, the world must “step up” macroeconomic policy coordination to promote strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth in the global economy.

Second, he said, the world must “let go of ideological prejudices and jointly follow a path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and (using a phrase he is identified with) win-win cooperation.”

Differences in societies are not in themselves a cause for alarm. What sounded the alarm, he noted, is “arrogance, prejudice and hatred.” Xi clearly identified a major problem as attempts to “ force one’s own history, culture, and social systems into another. ”

This last sentence must be read and absorbed by many Western leaders, including Australia in particular, who perceive China’s growth as an existential threat to their very existence. There is no evidence to support these fears, but they are a constant refrain in Western media analysis.

Third, Xi said, the challenge is to bridge the gap between developed and developing countries. Growth in developing countries would put prosperity and stability on a stronger footing.

Fourth, we had to unite against global challenges. No global problem can be solved by a single country, and deliberately imposing decoupling, disruption of supply and sanctions to create isolation and estrangement would only push the world towards division and confrontation.

And what can be seen as a direct challenge to Western claims to have a monopoly on supporting their interpretation of the law, Xi said that “ we should remain committed to international law and international rules, instead of seek their own supremacy. ” International government, he said, should be based on “the rules and the consensus reached among us, and not on the order given by one or a few.”

That last sentence alone would be enough to scold the Western powers, which for too long have claimed a monopoly on “the rules-based international order.” What they really mean are their rules and their order. Xi was sending a clear message that those days are over and that international law means just that, rather than the prerogative of the wealthy few whose dictates over the past 70 years have been the source of endless strife and the benefits that come to pass. ‘accumulate for the rich few.

It is unlikely that the West will listen to Putin or Xi, let alone change their behavior. The world has changed, however. The sooner the old Western powers recognize this change and change their behavior, the sooner we will achieve the goals set so clearly by Putin and Xi. The limited coverage their speeches received in the west does not bode well. As the series of multiple agreements concluded by various nations in the greater Eurasian region demonstrate, however, that the old world is rapidly disappearing. The sooner it is recognized, the safer the world will be.

New Eastern Outlook, February 2. James O’Neill is a former Barrister at Law based in Australia.