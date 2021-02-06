Amid Rihanna’s tweets, the Prime Minister of Barbados thanks his counterpart Modi for donating the COVID-19 vaccine





In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, her counterpart from Barbados, Mia Mottley, thanked Prime Minister Modi for donating the coronavirus vaccine as India provided 100,000 doses of Serum Institute made in Covishield to the Barbados. The thank you note from the Prime Minister of Barbados comes at a time when pop singer Rihanna, who is Barbados, has sparked huge controversy by tweeting in support of the ongoing farmer protest to gain worldwide attention On the question. Mottley, in his letter to Prime Minister Modi, said: “I have confidence that you are well and safe. On behalf of my government and my people, I want to express my gratitude to you, your government and to the people of the Republic of India for the most generous donation of Covishield vaccines. “ “The Minister of Health and Welfare and the Chief Medical Officer have both confirmed that the vaccine has been approved for use in Barbados and that it will be administered according to the manufacturers’ guidelines,” the Prime Minister said. Mottley in his letter. In January, Mottley wrote a letter to PM Modi asking him to provide vaccines to counter the threat of a pandemic in the island nation. As part of the global cooperation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, India has provided coronavirus vaccines to a number of countries starting with its neighbors – Nepal, Bhutan, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, between other. This global aid comes simultaneously with the vaccination campaigns underway across the country. READ | ‘Toolkit is very concerning and proves India’s defamation attempts’: Prakash Javadekar READ | Greta Thunberg releases ‘updated toolkit’ after missing Republic Day and corporate plot exhibition However, even as India decides to help a number of countries fight the pandemic, several global celebrities on Wednesday made remarks that went against the government as they tweeted to emphasize and garner their support. at the demonstration of farmers in India. In addition to Rihanna, as pop singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, adult star Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean and other global celebrities have lent their support to farmers’ demonstrations. However, the plot to tarnish India’s image came to light when Greta Thunberg falsely tweeted a document called a “toolkit” calling for support for the farmer agitation. The “ toolkit ” contained surprising details and consisted of an organized plan on how to escalate agitation against agricultural laws around the world, in addition to the Republic Day plot to lead protests outside the Indian embassies around the world. Details of the digital “Twitter storm” campaign against India were slated for February and dates for tweets to be made have been mentioned. However, just hours after Greta released the toolkit, she deleted it and posted an updated toolkit with some omissions. All dates and instructions given for activities before January 26 have been removed, plus the omission of the names of Ambani and Adani was omitted from the updated ‘toolbox’. Moreover, the call for the “Twitter storm” was not mentioned in the updated “toolbox”. The Union government has responded firmly to the plot against the country. Claiming that the toolkit was intended to wage a “social, cultural and economic war against the Indian government,” Delhi police have filed an unnamed FIR against the creators of a “toolkit” and will also call for the Google help to identify the location. of the toolkit has been prepared and uploaded to social media. READ | ‘Toolkit is very concerning and proves India’s defamation attempts’: Prakash Javadekar







