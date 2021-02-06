With liberal administration in Washington, Delhi will face closer scrutiny





Joe Bidens’ victory in the November 2020 US election cast doubt on India’s close ties to Washington. Despite Donald Trumps’ erratic behavior and frequent Twitter eruptions, his policies have generally benefited India. His disregard for traditional American values ​​such as human rights, freedom of the press, or (non-Christian) religious freedom allowed India to escape scrutiny and scrutiny. censorship to which it might otherwise have been subjected. The well-known liberal policies of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are now a source of concern for a Modi administration which has made little effort to cover up its preference for Trump, even hosting a mass reception for Trump almost like warm sending before. the American elections. Aside from the gnawing anguish of restoring the relationship of trust that Prime Minister Modi had with President Obama, South Block can also question Bidens’ policy towards China. Although candidate Biden has called Xi Jinping’s regime a thug, Delhi remains concerned: Would Biden return to his centrist roots or double down on Trump’s anti-China policies? Bidens is concerned about the climate crisis and his appointment of former Secretary of State John Kerry as White House climate czar has also raised concerns. Could the United States strike a deal with China to win cooperation on measures to combat global warming? How determined would the United States be to resist Chinese threats against Washington not to cross the red line of what China calls its core interests involving its sovereignty? So far, Biden has signaled that he intends not to use the aggressive language of former Secretary of State Pompeo or soften the stance taken by his predecessor. Whether it’s calling the crackdown on the Uyghurs in Xinjiang a genocide, or asserting American support for Taiwan by inviting the Taipeis representative to the inauguration, the message is unambiguous. Testifying before Congress, Janet Yellen, then Secretary of the Treasury, said China is clearly our main strategic competitor. His comment that China has stolen intellectual property and engaged in practices that give it an unfair technological advantage suggests that Washington will maintain its firm stance on technology cooperation. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called relations with China the most important relationship we have in the world, adding that it increasingly has contradictory aspects. Blinken told Congress that the administration would impose costs for what China does in Xinjiang, which it does in Hong Kong, but noted aspects of cooperation such as combating global warming. One of the areas in which the two countries could seek a compromise would be the reopening of closed consulates and the mutual return of visas to journalists. Advocacy for journalism and the free press, however, could cloud growing Indo-American cooperation to counter China. While the US government has been cautious in its comments on the unrest among Indian farmers, noting that peaceful protests are the hallmark of any flourishing democracy, a statement by the US Embassy issued in Delhi mentioned another feature, the unhindered access to information, including the Internet, is fundamental for freedom. expression and a characteristic of a flourishing democracy. The denial of internet access in areas near the farmers’ protest has been widely reported in international media, including the now famous celebrity tweets that have so outraged the Department of External Affairs. In the broader framework of Indo-American security cooperation, comments on farmer protests and the internet ban may be of transient importance. But the growing sectarian conflict in India and the shifts towards authoritarianism as witnessed in recent months and widely commented on in the global media could in the long run weaken US support for India. During the campaign, Biden spoke of creating a united front of friends and partners to challenge China’s abusive behavior. Presented as a summit of democratic countries to deal with China, such a front would require India’s presence as a staunch co-anchor. But the political tendency in India and the signs of American malaise do not bode well for such a prospect. Facebook Twitter Linkedin E-mail

