Pakistan: why is the army taking civilian posts? | Asia | An in-depth look at current events from across the continent | DW





The number of military officials at the head of civilian institutions has increased significantly since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power in 2018.

The recent appointment of Brigadier (retired) Bilal Saeedullah Khan to the post of Managing Director of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has sparked an uproar in the country. Islamabad’s High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Home Office and NADRA regarding Khan’s appointment.

Over the past two years, several other military officials have seized important government positions, which traditionally belong to the civilian domain.

In 2019, General Asim Saleem Bajwa was appointed Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC). Air Marshal Arshad Malik has been managing director of state-owned Pakistan International Airlines since April 2019. Major General Amer Nadeem was appointed president of SUPARCO, the national space agency, in 2018.

Even the diplomatic positions, which had been largely occupied by civilians since Pakistan’s independence from British rule in 1947, were taken over by the generals. In January, the Khan government appointed General Bilal Akbar as Pakistan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia.

“In addition to the mission to Riyadh which falls to a general, the ambassadors in Brunei, Jordan, Syria, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Maldives, Nigeria and Libya are retired armed forces officers,” he said. writes the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Is Khan returning the favor?

Opposition parties accuse Khan of being a “puppet” of the army. Liberal analysts in the South Asian country say the mighty army rigged the 2018 general election to bring Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to power, a claim the army and Khan deny.

Critics say the military has a free hand under Khan’s rule and is consolidating the power it has somewhat lost under Khan’s predecessor Nawaz Sharif.

Khan, they say, is returning the favor to the military by giving generals a greater role in the country’s governance, foreign policy and economy.

“Imran Khan is the civilian face of a military state,” Tauseef Ahmed Khan, a Karachi-based political analyst, told DW, adding that Khan was simply trying to appease the military establishment to stay in power.

The analyst says that these military appointments create resentment and frustration among civilian bureaucrats, who see their progress being hampered by the military.

The military, which collectively ruled Pakistan half the time since its independence, has always had the upper hand in the country’s affairs, but before Khan’s rise to power, its role was largely limited to defense and foreign policy. Tauseef Ahmed Khan says it is the first time in the country’s history that generals have encroached on civilian areas with such ferocity.

“They now run or hold key positions in civilian institutions. It seems to me that the military is now trying to control the country’s internal policies as well,” Khan said.

The analyst said the generals are not in favor of the country’s two main opposition parties, the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz, as they have, to some extent, tried to resist the growing domination. of the army in civil matters.

Other experts deny this claim, also pointing to several military appointments under previous governments. They admit, however, that the number of such appointments has increased over the past two years.

Corruption and incompetence: reality and perception

Prime Minister Khan justifies military appointments by saying they are made on merit. There is a widespread perception in the country that politicians and the civilian bureaucracy are incompetent and corrupt, while the military is efficient and well organized.

Many politicians and civilian bureaucrats are currently facing corruption charges, which are being investigated by the country’s National Accountability Office.

<< Les officiers de l'armée gèrent les institutions publiques de manière efficace. L'Autorité de développement de l'eau et de l'électricité est dirigée par un responsable militaire et a accompli de nombreuses tâches importantes, notamment la construction de barrages et plusieurs projets énergétiques >> said Amjad Shoaib, a retired military general and defense analyst, said DW.

Shoaib dismissed criticism of the military appointments as “anti-army propaganda”.

“Nawaz Sharif’s party is behind this nefarious propaganda, which aims to defame the army. It is a dangerous trend to blame the military for the country’s problems. It must stop,” he added.

Politicians, on the other hand, say that the perception of incompetence is part of military propaganda. They also say the military considers itself above the law and is not accountable to anyone.

“When we call in civilian bureaucrats, they show up and heed our recommendations. When we call in military officials, who run civilian departments, they don’t bother to respond,” said Usman Kakar, an MP for the opposition, to DW.

Kakar also says that institutions run by the military see more wrongdoing than civilians. “The department responsible for combating the coronavirus pandemic told us it had spent 2.5 million rupees ($ 13,000, $ 16,000) on a single COVID patient. When we called the military officials working in this department for them to come to our parliamentary committee and explain why such a huge sum was spent, they didn’t care to answer, ”Kakar said.

