Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, phone call: PM warns against comments on British vaccines | UK | News





Mr Macron has argued controversially that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “almost ineffective” for those over 65. This suggestion was angrily rejected by the UK government and AstraZeneca.

According to Downing Street: “The leaders discussed the fight against the coronavirus. “The Prime Minister underlined the important role that world leaders will play in ensuring that vaccines are deployed effectively so that we can beat the pandemic. “Leaders agreed that a successful global immunization program will require a collaborative effort between governments.” The EU’s European Medicines Agency has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups.

Mr Macron and Mr Johnson also discussed Franco-British relations and a number of international issues. Mr Johnson took the call to say Brexit could strengthen relations between Britain and France. Downing Street said: “The Prime Minister said that the UK’s departure from the EU offered a huge opportunity to deepen and broaden our bilateral relations with France and the leaders looked forward to working together to seize this opportunity. “The leaders discussed a number of international issues, including Iran, Yemen, Libya and Russia. They agreed that the European leadership of the UK, France and other countries continues to play a pivotal role in making the world safer and more secure. READ MORE: Macron’s ‘BIG GAMBLE’ could ‘come back to haunt him’

He said: “I suspect it’s a bit of Mr. Macron’s demand management. “Well, if he didn’t have a vaccine, the best thing to do would be to reduce the demand. “The numbers always indicated a very effective vaccine, but the numbers were low, in fairness we always accepted it.”

Asked specifically about Mr Macron’s “almost ineffective” claim, Sir John replied: “I don’t know where he came from.” EU leaders have come under fierce pressure due to the slowness of their vaccination campaign. In response last week, the European Commission suggested it could block vaccine exports outside the EU, sparking international outcry.

As part of the plan, he proposed to introduce a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and activate Article 16 of the Brexit deal. However, the proposal was dropped due to fury in London, Dublin and Belfast. The World Health Organization also condemned this decision.







