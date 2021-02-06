Peace in South Asia linked to Kashmir: the Turkish legislator

ANKARA

Peace and stability in South Asia is important as the region grows with the growth of its economy and human resources, a Turkish lawmaker said on Friday.

“We believe that peace and stability in South Asia cannot be thought of in isolation from the Kashmir issue,” said Muhammet Balta, member of the Turkish parliament and of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party.

Speaking at an event in the Turkish capital Ankara to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan, Balta said that peace and stability in Southeast Asia is also important to global actors. .

Recalling the statement of Kashmir made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the United Nations General Assembly last year, Balta said: “Our state and our nation stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people who have experienced great suffering in the past. and who also lives it today. ”

According to Islamabad, every year on February 5, Pakistanis, the Kashmiri diaspora and their supporters organize seminars, conferences and rallies to strengthen their support for the cause.

Initiated by Qazi Hussain Ahmad, the former leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, a majority religious and political group, in the early 1990s, the day was later declared a public holiday in Pakistan.

“Turkey and Pakistan are two countries which share unprecedented historical bonds of friendship and brotherhood and who share their joy as well as their pain and sorrow in the most sincere and sacrificial way they have shown in their history time and time again, ”the Turkish lawmaker said. The event also hosted a photo exhibition featuring allegations of human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“Therefore, Kashmir and our brothers living in these lands always hold a place in our hearts and minds in the same way as Pakistan,” he added.

“Solving this problem will benefit the whole region.

“However, it is not possible to solve this problem by removing the sociological, ethnic and demographic realities of the region from our eyes,” Balta said.

Dialogue, United Nations resolution on the way forward

Referring to India’s August 5, 2019 decision to abolish the minimum autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, Balta said: “The protection of the ethnic and demographic structure of the region serves as the basis for resolving this problem. Therefore, related United Nations Security Council resolutions also stress the need to protect the region’s unique demographic structure.

“On the other hand, the problem became more complicated when India unilaterally lifted Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019,” he added.

The lawmaker said these measures “increase the problems of the inhabitants of the region who are predominantly Muslim. We consider these steps unacceptable. “

“The current situation seems to be on the contrary contrary to the decisions of the UN Security Council which take dialogue as a basis for Kashmir,” he explained. “We all believe that the entire international community should follow UN resolutions sincerely.”

The lawmaker also said that Turkey “wants a just and stable solution to be found to the problem so as to be able to achieve peace and collaboration in the whole region”.

“Our country is ready to provide the necessary support to contribute to the peace and stability of South Asia with which we have very special historical and cultural ties and to reduce tensions in the region through dialogue”, he declared. “I am Kashmir,” he concluded his speech, referring to the title of a new song composed by a Turkish lyricist about the region.

‘I’m Kashmir’ song released

Along with a documentary describing the situation in Kashmir, the song “I’m Kashmir”, written by Turkish lyricist Turgay Evren, was also performed at the event.

Previously, messages from Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Khan were read on this occasion.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi in his short speech highlighted what he called “massive human rights violations by India to instill fear in the local population”.

“Nowadays, no matter how hard the Indian regime tries to block access, no matter how many curtains of secrecy it tries to drop over the conduct of its armed forces in the Kashmir Valley, few no matter how many bogus NGOs or how many dead he resurrects to spread his fake news all over the world, the truth eventually comes out – and the truth is dark and ugly, “he said, expressing his gratitude to” Turkey’s principled position and continued support on the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, including from the government, the Turkish parliament and the Turkish people. “

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.