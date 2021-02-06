Jokowi appreciated the decision to reject the revision of the electoral law





Jokowi believes that the electoral law should not be changed every time before the elections. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The President of the Central Election Winning Body (Bappilu) of the Crescent Star Party, Hilman Indra, appreciated the attitude of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in rejecting the revision of the Election Law (UU). According to him, the revision Election law at the moment, it is not necessary to do this because it is still the atmosphere of the Covid-19 pandemic, so the UN also wants revision of the electoral law canceled. “We thank Pak Jokowi for rejecting the revision of the electoral law. Great energy to revise or make election law is best used to deal with Covid-19 and for national economic recovery, ”Hilman said in a received press release. Republika.co.id, Friday (5/2). This member of the DPR of the UN faction for the period 2004-2009 underlined that the change of the electoral law each time before the elections was often felt as disturbing the stability of democracy. Furthermore, it reinforces the impression that the drafting of the electoral law is based more on short-term considerations of winning and avoiding elections. He explained that Election Law No. 7/2017 and Pilkada Law No. 10/2016 are still good and representative. The two are also still accommodating to serve as guidelines for the implementation of the 2024 general election and Pilkada. “Better to use it to improve the implementation of Election Law No.7 2017 and Election Law No.10 2016, such as improving electoral data, performance of Bawaslu Election Commission, DKPP , monetary policy prevention, litigation management, ASN neutrality and others, ”said Hilman. Previously, President Joko Widodo assembled his former winning team in the 2029 presidential election on Thursday (28/1). About 15 members of the TKN were invited by Jokowi to the State Palace. During the meeting, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta discussed a number of topical issues. The electoral bill is part of the discussions because it is hotly debated. Jokowi has also heard comments and aspirations from former TKN members. He expressed his views on the issue of the draft electoral law and indicated that he rejected the revision of the electoral law, in particular the rules concerning the electoral events of 2022 and 2023. Jokowi believes that the electoral law should not be changed every time before the Election. Jokowi was surprised that the regulations had recently been changed.







