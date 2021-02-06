Donald Trump, as president, was a cultural phenomenon. Were we “addicted” to intrigue?





“None of you, not one of you can look away,” Donald Trump wrote in 2015 while campaigning for the Republican nomination.

He was talking about how engrossed we became with the drama of an orange-tinted reality TV celebrity running for president.

“Admit it,” he wrote. “You want to see how far it goes, don’t you?”

OK, full disclosure: he didn’t write that.

The Onion did it.

That prescient headline from Onion: “Admit it: you want to see how far this goes, don’t you?” (ABC)

But in the years since its publication, this bogus editorial in a bogus newspaper gained a sort of pop cultural cache for its foreknowledge, the title a shorthand for our collective fascination.

Yes, we wanted to see how far it went. As with any zeitgeisty TV drama, we were glued to our screens until the bloody end.

Now, as Trump prepares to return to the limelight this week after a period of relative calm, how should Australians view our relationship to the drama of American politics?

Will we miss the endless controversy, the trials, the inflammatory tweets, the palace intrigue? And if so, what does that say about us?

“ The last thing we all have in common ”

In the weeks leading up to November 3, Trump had a warning: politics will be boring without me.

It was a recognition of his hold on the media, an institution he hates but needs attention.

“[Donald Trump] was more of a cultural figure than a legislative or political figure, ”said Matt Bevan, host of the ABC America podcast, If You’re Listening.

“He was more interested in influencing American culture than in changing anything.”

Joe Biden is the opposite, Bevan said. And since Biden took office, the idea of ​​a “boring” White House has been predicted, if not romanticized.

“Can’t wait to be boring,” said Terry Smith, professor of political science at Columbia College, recently.

In an article titled Boring Is Better, John Dickerson of The Atlantic wrote:

“A presidency based on ratings or the news alert trill is as distinct from the vital demands of the job as The Apprentice was from the habits of effective corporate governance, or The Bachelor is from nurturing relationships.”

Now, with Biden keeping a lower profile and Trump, for the time being at least, almost non-existent, the intensity of the past four years is becoming clearer.

The Trump era was like a throwback to a pre-internet era where everyone had common points of reference, said Chas Licciardello of The Chaser.

“When I started doing television 20 years ago, at one point there were probably 10 TV shows that everyone was watching,” he says.

“And there were 20 musicians that everyone knew. And there were two or three stories each day that each person faced. And so it was really easy to find jokes because the points of reference were common. “

Media was ‘obsessed’ with Donald Trump, recent review of US media coverage (AP: John Locher)

With multiple screens, a million online communities, and even distinct realities, that’s no longer the case until a figure as ubiquitous as Donald Trump comes along.

“Donald Trump’s stories were a source of commonality in a world where there wasn’t much,” said Licciardello, co-host of Planet America.

“It’s not how wild and unpredictable he was, although it sure was [part of it].

“I think he’s the last thing we all have in common. And I think people are going to miss this.”

Taking stock of our addiction to Trump intrigues

The real genre of crime has also become a cultural touchpoint in recent years. Serial, Cold Case Files, Tiger King it was grim and gripping content that we collected and selected en masse.

But alongside that popularity, there has been the criticism that the genre takes serious events with real consequences and commodities them, making humanity sound like entertainment.

As someone who has written about the Trump administration like it’s a TV series, I’m ready to see the similarities.

Trump’s Four Seasons Recap

The Trump administration is over. Let’s take another look at some of the twists and turns of this rating winner.

Read more

Have our intense interest in Donald Trump, endless tweets and news alerts, so-called Russian plots, pedophilia conspiracies become some kind of entertainment that has stripped the news of its reality?

“It’s like a soap opera when horrible things happen and when funny things happen and good things happen,” said Licciardello, who believes Australians have become addicted to everything about Trump.

He attributes this dependence to his theory of finding commonalities. But he also knows that Australians have long viewed American culture with bewilderment and with the comfort of not really feeling the consequences.

“I think that’s part of why Donald Trump and American politics in general are so intoxicating to Australians. Because we understand it as well as Americans because we are so close to Americans ourselves but that doesn’t affect us, “he said.

“That’s part of the poisonous brew. I don’t think we’re ever going to feel guilty because that’s the way we approach American politics all the time. And that’s not going to change.”

Joe Biden as ‘boring’ president has been predicted, even romanticized (Reuters: Tom Brenner)

Damien Cave, the Australian bureau chief for the New York Times, said he believed Australians’ interest in Trump had intensified since he moved here in 2017.

“I had conversations with Uber drivers who were familiar with the electoral college,” he said.

In some ways it was an alien story, he said, but in other ways it wasn’t, given “the huge stakes for the whole world.”

While some of us may now harbor a feeling of over-indulgence, Cave likens it to eating too much ice cream in one sitting, the mix of emotions is ultimately complex.

“I think there are a lot of Australians who are heartbroken about what’s going on in the United States,” he said.

“He highlighted America’s fragility and America’s role in the world.”

Bevan doesn’t think we should feel guilty about our intense interest.

“I think the way it ended somehow justified everyone’s extra interest in it,” he said, pointing to the January 6 violence and the concerted attempt to reverse the results of the elections.

“It was a serious thing that had weird and weird and ironic and sometimes funny moments, but I always thought it was an extremely serious thing.

“And not equivalent to Tiger King, just because there were consequences for real people.”

What the “ Trump bump ” accomplished

Much was done in the post-2016 election period about the ‘Trump bump’, skyrocketing traffic and new subscribers that gave new hope to a struggling media company.

But in a broad review in October, media editors Jon Allsop and Pete Vernon called out news outlets for letting the chaos overshadow important coverage.

“The media response to the Trump presidency has been marked, perhaps above all, by an obsession with Trump,” they wrote in the Columbia Journalism Review.

While acknowledging that the period produced some brilliant investigative scoops, they criticized “an industry whose basic practices and rhythms have conspired, time and time again, to downplay demagogy, let Trump and his supporters s ‘to draw and drain resources and attention from longer-term scenarios’.

Just weeks after Biden’s presidency began, there appears to be, at least in the words of New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers, a “rewiring” underway.

Loading

Meanwhile, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC have all experienced significant audience drops, although this was in part due to record audiences during the time of the Capitol Riot.

Boston Globe reporters expressed surprise last month when they received an email response from the White House a “massive departure” from the Trump era while raising a deeper question.

“Would have [reporters] One day, come to lack of unhindered access to the thoughts of a mercurial president, or the drama of the Trump era? “

Cave said “missing” was probably the wrong word, but suspected that many media outlets would now need to “recalibrate” their coverage.

Bevan said that while White House reporters could quietly yearn for the constant leaks of the Trump days, the confluence of a pandemic, recession, racial injustice and climate change meant there was more than ‘enough to cover.

“I don’t know if you’re going to have a situation where we go back to the world of 2015, where everything is pretty normal and going pretty clean.”

Where is our Trump “ obsession ” going now

Bevan and Licciardello are both surprised at Trump’s peace of mind. Besides a statement on his film appearances, he largely left his minimal public engagement to his lawyers.

But neither of them expects him to be silent for long. Not having a Twitter account will not be an obstacle.

“The thing that got him on the political map was that he was calling on Fox News every five minutes,” Licciardello said.

“And he could do it again, if he wanted to.” I think maybe he will.

There will likely be investigations into him and possibly future political campaigns.

These will test how much the character’s obsession with Trump was heightened by the position he held.

“If you take nuclear weapons away from him, is he still interesting to people?” Bevan said.

“I don’t know. We’ll see.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos