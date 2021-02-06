PM Modi chairs high-level meeting in Parliament; Amit Shah, Narendra Tomar present





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a high-level meeting in parliament and Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Commerce and Railways Piyush Goyal and Minister of Agriculture Narendra Tomar are also reportedly present at the meeting. The meeting is said to have taken place in light of the heckling in Parliament since the start of the parliamentary session on January 29. On Friday, the opposition used loud slogans against the government, disrupting the conduct of parliamentary sessions. Slogans of “Dadagiri Nahi Chalegi“Among others were chanted by the opposition to Lok Sabha during Question Time with little scope for further discussions, while President Om Birla constantly called on opposition MPs to cooperate. READ | ‘Government will give 1 Lakh Crore of extra income to farmers’: Union Minister Pradhan The Minister of Agriculture attacks the opposition While addressing Rajya Sabha earlier today, the Minister of Agriculture listed the efforts of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the income of farmers and highlighted the benefits of the three recently introduced agricultural laws. . Speaking on opposition support to the ongoing protests against the laws, he said: “Farmers’ unions and opposition parties have failed to point out a single flaw in three new farm laws.” “We are not on our ego, we asked what is black in this law and no one is coming … Farmers are misled into saying that others would occupy their land if these laws were enforced. Let me know if there is a single provision in the Contract Farming Law that allows any trader to take over any farmer’s land, ”Narendra Tomar said on Friday during a speech at Rajya Sabha. READ | YouTube removes Punjabi song that allegedly provoked farmers after Center complains The dead end continues The standoff between the farmers’ unions and the Center continues as the former rejected the government’s proposal to maintain farm laws for a year and a half while remaining adamant about the demand for the laws to be repealed completely. Earlier, the government’s proposal to hold a clause-by-clause discussion on agricultural laws in order to break through the protests was also rejected by the agitated farmers’ unions led by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). The government also accepted the unions’ demand to keep farmers out of the scope of the stubble burning penalty and also conceded the demand not to go ahead with the amendment bill. 2020 on electricity. The SKM also refused to participate in the deliberations of the Supreme Court formed a committee headed by experts in agricultural and food policies. Meanwhile, the committee held discussions with 32 farmer unions from nine states on February 3-4 to resolve the deadlock on farm laws. Earlier today, the committee had detailed discussions with senior officials from state marketing boards, private operators of Mandi and food parks in Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka , Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. The committee was tasked with soliciting the views of the agricultural unions and the Center. In addition, this group will submit its recommendations on agricultural laws to the SC within two months of the date of its first meeting. The committee was tasked with soliciting the views of the agricultural unions and the Center. In addition, this group will submit its recommendations on agricultural laws to the SC within two months of the date of its first meeting. READ | As police prepare for ‘Chakka Jam’, BKU chief Tikait assures farmers will not enter Delhi







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos