Biden must avoid any strategic error





Responding to remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinpings () at a World Economic Forum meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday last week that US President Joe Biden would take a new approach strategic patience in relations with Beijing. the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which is increasingly authoritarian internally and assertive in its foreign policy, and challenges the national security, prosperity and values ​​of the United States. The policy of strategic patience of the Biden administration is common in the history of American diplomacy. The term strategic patience, also known as strategic tolerance or strategic restraint, which means benign neglect, was first seen in 1997 when US Assistant Secretary of State Strobe Talbott gave a lecture at Standard University , titled The end of the beginning: the emergence of a new Russia. He said the US approach to Russia was not to deal with current crises and events, but that the US should instead look to the younger generation for a longer-term strategy. Although Russia implemented electoral democracy in 1991, it still has not become a completely free country, due to the policy of strategic patience of the United States, and has been called a nonfree authoritarian regime in it. Democracy Index from the Economist Intelligence Units. After former US President Barack Obama took office in 2009, then US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton adopted a policy of strategic patience in response to the nuclear weapons crisis in Korea. North at the end of this year, in the hope of combining international support with peaceful means of waiting. for the North Korean regime to make the decision to denuclearize. However, during Obamas’ two terms of office, North Korea conducted four nuclear weapons tests, claiming to have developed the capacity to attack the United States. Former US State Department official Joel Wit wrote in Foreign police magazine that strategic patience equates to strategic error. Many pundits have also criticized the strategy’s lack of deterrence and viewed strategic patience as a completely failed policy. When former US President Donald Trump took office in 2017, he declared that the policy of strategic patience with North Korea had failed and the era of strategic patience was over. The United States’ policy of engagement with China since 1972 can be seen as another strategic approach to patience, in the hope of boosting China’s economic and social development through diplomatic interactions, and promoting its political openings and its democratization. However, in response, the CCP suppressed a democratic student movement in 1989. When the United States led the CPC’s accession to the WTO system in 2001, allowing China to become the world’s second-largest economy in less than 10 years, Xi returned to the international community by issuing Document No. 9, which strictly prohibits the promotion of Western democratic constitutionalism, universal values, civil society, freedom of the press and publishing, and prohibits any challenge to socialism with Chinese characteristics. The United States’ strategic patience with China has become a strategic opportunity for the CCP, which has had a decisive influence on its efforts to strengthen its national power. The policies of strategic patience adopted by the United States against authoritarian China, Russia and North Korea over the past 50 years have all ended in failure. The setbacks of the past are not far off. Bidens’ approach may not be enough to maintain the status quo. Its administration must carefully examine the failure of past Chinese policies to prevent strategic patience from turning into a strategic mistake, and again becoming another strategic opportunity for the CCP. Michael Sun is director of the Taiwanese Cultural Center in Canada.

