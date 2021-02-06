Malaysian Prime Minister and President Joko Widodo discuss Myanmar crisis at palace





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Muhyiddin Yassin also discussed a number of regional issues when the two met at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Friday (5/2/2021). The issue of the area discussed by the two, inter alia, on political development in Myanmar received special attention from both. “We are concerned about the political developments in Myanmar and we hope that political differences can be resolved in accordance with applicable laws,” President Jokowi said on Friday in a joint press release with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at the conference room. letters of credence, at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta (5 / 2/2021). • President Joko Widodo holds meeting with governors of Java and Bali to discuss PPKM • President Joko Widodo examines the implementation of the Covid-19 mass vaccination To realize the vision of the ASEAN community, said President Jokowi, it is important that all member countries continue to uphold the principles of the ASEAN Charter, especially the principles of the rule of law, good governance, democracy, human rights and constitutional governance. “As a family, we ask two foreign ministers to meet with the ASEAN president to explore a special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers regarding Myanmar development,” he said. he adds. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia also takes the current political situation in Myanmar seriously and supports holding a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers. According to him, this condition is a step backwards in the democratic process in Myanmar. “There are concerns that the political unrest in Myanmar could affect peace and stability in the region,” Prime Minister Muhyiddin said. Previously, President Joko Widodo today welcomed the official visit of Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to Merdeka Palace. This visit is the official visit of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin since his inauguration on March 1, 2020. PM Muhyiddin Yassin and his small entourage were greeted by a procession of cavalry and music corps from Paspampres in the National Monument district before arriving at Merdeka Palace at around 10:38 WIB and immediately greeted by President Joko Widodo.







