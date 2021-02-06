Anjeze is the surprise winner of the Stayers Trials





Suleiman Attaollahi, coached by Anjeze ridden by Akshay Kumar, on Friday won the Stayers Trial Stakes, the flagship event on the eight-race map. Sporting Memories ridden by Trevor Patel took second place while favorite Salazaar finished third tame, in a small group of four riders. Among the professionals, trainer Narayana Gowda and Suleiman Attaollahi as well as jockey Akshay Kumar each recorded a big double.

1. Gadag Plate 1400M: Aerospeed (Chandre Gowda) 53 Naveen Kumar 1, Proudwish 52.5 Dharshan Anthony 2, Gazebo Talk 53 Arvind Kumar 3, Antheia 54.5 JH Arul 4. All Ran. 1-1 / 2l, 1-3 / 4l, 4l. T: 1.30.71. Tote: Rs 176 (W). 38, 77, 14 (P). Fc: Rs 5.078. Q: Rs 3,817. Shp: Rs 193. Thp: Rs 58. Trinalla: Rs 35,400. Exact: Rs 31.571 (c / o). Fav: Talk Gazebo (Samar Singh).

2. Icebreaker Plate 1200M: Allamanda (Ms. Ameeta Mehra) 54.5 Suraj 1, Mitsuro 56 Imran Khan 2, Tommy Shelby 56 Trevor 3, Karanveer 56 Srinath 4. All Ran. 10l, Shd, 2-1 / 2l. T: 1.15.22. Tote: Rs 11 (W). 12, 42, 10 (P). Fc: Rs 136. Q: Rs 177. Shp: Rs 89. Thp: Rs 28. Trinalla: Rs 407 and 84. Exacta: Rs 1,239 and 559. Fav: Allamanda (Arjun Mangalorkar).

3. Malaprabha Plate (Div-II) 1400M: Tyto Alba (SN Harish) 58.5 Trevor 1, Super Gladiator 56 JH Arul 2, Sir Piggot 56.5 Kiran Rai 3, Bombix 59.5 Arshad Alam 4. All Ran. 3-1 / 2l, 1l, 1-1 / 2l. T: 1.29.46. Tote: Rs 17 (W). 15, 14, 21 (P). Fc: Rs 107. Q: Rs 63. Shp: Rs 45. Thp: Rs 44. Trinalla: Rs 366 and 246. Exacta: Rs 836 and 428. Fav: Tyto Alba (Narayan Gowda).

4. Amazing Bay Plate 1400M: Colonel Harty (Gnanadeva Rao) 56.5 Tauseef Ahmed 1, Cavaliere 52 Rayan Ahmed 2, Karadeniz 56 Imran Khan 3, Bellator 52 Akshay Kumar 4. All Ran. 3l, 1-1 / 2l, Lnk. T: 1.28.80. Tote: Rs 60 (W). 17, 19, 21 (P). Fc: Rs 974. Q: Rs 288. Shp: Rs 46. Thp: Rs 42. Trinalla: Rs 4,620 and 1,980. Exacta: Rs 8,621 and 2,956. Fav: Bellator (Narayana Gowda). 5. SV Subramaniam 1600M Memorial Trophy: Angelino (Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd) 60 Akshay Kumar 1, Velocidad 59.5 John 2, Thailand 54.5 Antony Raj 3, Alexandre Dumas 56.5 Trevor 4. Unrun: Plush. 1l, Shd, Nk. T: 1.41.96. Tote: Rs 46 (W). 15, 14, 22 (P). Fc: Rs 122. Q: Rs 85. Shp: Rs 33. Thp: Rs 54. Trinalla: Rs 1,044 and 580. Exacta: Rs 1,084 and 297. Fav: Alexndre Dumas (Suleiman Attaollahi).

6. Stayers Trial Stakes 2400M: Anjeze (Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd) 57.5 Akshay Kumar 1, Sporting Memories 56.5 Trevor 2, Salazaar 59 Suraj 3, Royal Crystal 59 John 4. All Ran. Hd, Nk, 5l. T: 2.37.78. Tote: Rs 44 (W). 15 and 13 (P). Fc: Rs 164. Q: Rs 108. Shp: Rs 27. Thp: Rs 28. Trinalla: Rs 126 and 47. Fav: Salazaar (Suleiman Attaollahi).

7. 1200M Glass House Plate: Harmonia (Rajan Agarwal) 50 JH Arul 1, Musterion 58.5 Srinath 2, Stroke Of Genius 53 Arshad Alam 3, Ultimate Speed ​​59 Saqlain 4. All Ran. 5l, 1-1 / 4l, 3 / 4l. T: 1.15.46. Tote: Rs 68 (W). 20, 15, 40 (P). Fc: Rs 241. Q: Rs 180. Shp: Rs 40. Thp: Rs 97. Trinalla: Rs 5,132 and 3,849. Exacta: Rs 50,745 (c / o). Fav: Musterion (Pradeep Annaiah).

8. Malaprabha Plate (Div-I) 1400M: Memoriter (ST Kalappa) 58.5 Chetan Kalay 1, Chantelle 57 Indrajeet Singh 2, Mrs Thatcher 56 Trevor 3, Another Rainbow 56.5 Rayan Ahmed 4. All Ran. 2l, 4-1 / 4l, 1-1 / 4l. T: 1.29.76. Tote: Rs 32 (W). 17, 38, 16 (P). Fc: Rs 760. Q: Rs 343. Shp: Rs 109. Thp: Rs 49. Trinalla: Rs 3472 and 1240. Exacta: Rs 29.957 and 12.839. Fav: Memoriter (Azhar Ali).

Jackpot: 3,52,204 (c / o).

First highs: Rs 2,424. Second acute: 4,946.

