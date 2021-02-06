After Biden’s move, anti-war groups call on Boris Johnson to end British support for Saudi assault on Yemen





Backed by President Joe Biden’s announced decision to limit US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, British peace activists on Friday renewed their calls on the British government to stop selling arms to Yemen. ‘Saudi Arabia. “Saudi forces have killed thousands of civilians … No matter how serious the crisis, they have been able to count on the uncritical political and military support of the British government.”

Sarah Waldron, CAAT The Stop the War Coalition called Biden’s move “is a welcome change in US foreign policy,” and group leader Lindsey German said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab should now follow his lead. German accused Johnson and Raab of having “blood on their hands” in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. “Their support for the carnage in Yemen,” German said, “must end immediately”. The group said the UK’s current support for the Saudis is shameful and that an “overwhelming majority” of people “on both sides of the Atlantic” oppose the ongoing arms sales that fuel the war. On Friday, the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) also released a declaration call on Britain to follow Biden’s lead and stop supporting the war. “Since the bombing of Yemen began in March 2015, the UK has authorized at least 5.4 billion [$7.4 billion] weapons value to the Saudi regime, ”CAAT said, including fighter jets, helicopters, drones, missiles, bombs and other weaponry. SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Get our best delivered to your inbox. In addition to providing technical and logistical support to the Saudi-led war effort, British arms manufacturers are benefiting greatly from the conflict that hasclaimsabout 233,000 lives of direct and indirect causes, according to the UN Sarah Waldron of CAAT said Biden’s decision “puts a strong spotlight on the UK government and the companies that armed, supported and permitted the brutal bombing.” “Saudi forces have killed thousands of civilians and shelled schools, hospitals and homes,” Waldron said. “However serious the crisis, they were able to count on the uncritical political and military support of the British government.” “This support must stop, and it must also … the arms sales that have done so much damage,” she added. The activists’ calls were echoed by Lisa Nandy, the Labor Party’s Foreign Secretary, who saidOn Friday, “the government’s support for the Saudi campaign in Yemen is not only morally wrong, but increasingly leaves Britain isolated on the world stage.” “President Biden’s decision to end US support for operations in Yemen shows how much world opinion has changed and leaves the UK out of step with our allies.”

Labor ghost foreign secretary “President Biden’s decision to end US support for operations in Yemen shows how much world opinion has changed and leaves the UK out of step with our allies,” Nandy said. “Ministers must now take long overdue steps to stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia and end the UK’s role in a conflict that has sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.” The main weapons-producing countries, including Italy and Germany halted or significantly limited arms sales to the Saudi-led coalition, while others Canada and France continued to profit from the war.

