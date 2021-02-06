Turkey: Erdogan promises no mercy to Istanbul protesters | News | DW





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit back at international criticism of Turkey’s response to the student protests on Friday, asking Western countries to focus on the unrest in their own country. Students and faculty have staged multiple protests at the University of Bogazici and other areas in recent weeks, after the Turkish president appointed a rector there with links to the Justice and Development Party (AKP). in power. “I will say this to America: Are you not ashamed of the incidents in the United States before the elections?” Erdogan said as he left a mosque for Friday prayers. “Racism has exploded,” he added, referring to protests of racial justice across the United States last year. The Turkish president also addressed French President Emmanuel Macron’s criticisms of the protests, saying Paris should “settle the” yellow vest “protests. United States expresses support for protesters The US State Department has criticized the anti-LGBT rhetoric surrounding the protests. The Turkish Interior Minister called the protesters “perverts” on Twitter. The government called the protesters “ LGBT + perverts ” “The United States … stands side by side with all those fighting for its basic democratic freedoms, State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the protests this week, adding that freedom of phrase, “even speech that some may find uncomfortable, is an essential part of a vibrant and functioning democracy. Protesters demand the resignation of the new rector The new rector of the University of Bogazici, Melih Bulu, had previously run for the AKP parliamentary candidate in 2015. Professors and students at the university criticized Erdogan’s decision to appoint Bulu because they believe that the rector of the university should be elected within the institution. Critics see the movement as undemocratic and an attempt to push conservative values ​​onto the leftist university. Protesters called on Bulu to step down. Erdogan previously called the student protesters “terrorists and” LGBT youth “who lack Turkey’s” national and spiritual values ​​”. The Turkish government has banned university demonstrations. On the other hand, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the left-wing Republican People’s Party (CHP), expressed his support for the protests. Another Gezi movement? Turkish authorities say they have arrested some 600 people since the protests began on January 4, following Bulu’s appointment as rector. Civil unrest has marked some of the biggest protests in Turkey since 2013, when protesters took to the streets en masse against an urban development plan in Istanbul’s Gezi Park. Although the 2013 protests originally focused on environmental concerns, protesters also called for the resignation of Erdogan’s government, challenging his authority. Erdogan called the protesters “looters, with Turkish authorities arresting thousands of protesters at the time. wd / dj (AP, Reuters)







