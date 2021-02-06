Opinion | Congress still has a way to ban Trump from his future office





This lesser-known section of the amendment which also gave people due process and equal protection under the Constitution after the Civil War has garnered a lot of attention lately. Some commentators have suggested that Section 3 could be invoked to exclude Trump from future office, regardless of the outcome of the impeachment. But its procedure is delicate. And if that is to work, as many suggest, it may need Congress to consolidate it statutorily so that it can survive the scrutiny it needs and undoubtedly get if Section 3 was ever to be. used against Trump.

The last time it was invoked was in 1919. That year, the House of Representatives refused to sit the first Socialist elected to Congress, Victor Berger, for section 3 reasons. actively opposed the involvement of the United States in World War I and was prosecuted and convicted under the Espionage Act. The House of Representatives referred his case to a special committee for investigation, found he was not eligible for membership and refused to seat. If Trump were to successfully run for Congress, a Democratic majority in either chamber could presumably follow suit and vote to prevent him from taking office. But that option does not respond to a possible 2024 presidential bid, which may be at the forefront of concerns for Democrats and many Republicans.

Alternatively, the current Democrat-controlled Congress could simply declare Trump in violation of Section 3 in due course, but it is difficult to say whether that declaration would be binding in a future election.

There are few reported court opinions that even mention Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, and none from the United States Supreme Court. The main case appears to be the 1871 opinion in United States v. Powell, in which Amos SC Powell was indicted for accepting public office after the Civil War. Before the war he had held the post of gendarme, which was a post which made those who had held him engaged in rebellion against the Union. As a result, the court explained, Powell was now considered ineligible for any post, by the provisions of the third section of Amendment 14.

To update this aspect of the 14th Amendment and make it useful in a modern political context, Congress likely needs to pass new law. Surprisingly enough, the terms of constitutions are not self-executing, that is, for an individual to seek judicial enforcement of the Constitution, Congress generally must have passed a law giving litigants a cause of action.

Congress made this as a criminal matter, but not civilly for Section 3. To allow for judicial enforcement of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1870 (also known as Enforcement Law or the First Ku Klux Klan Law), among other laws. Section 15 of this law makes it an offense to stand for election when not eligible to do so under Article 3 of the 14th Amendment, punishable by one year in prison. Section 14 of the same law also allows a federal prosecutor to forcibly remove an offender from office. (Congress then passed the Amnesty Act of 1872, which removed political barriers for senior leaders of the former Confederation.)

It is highly doubtful that President Joe Biden’s Justice Department wanted to indict Trump for a misdemeanor under the 1870 law. When the law was drafted, everyone knew precisely what Articles 14 and 15: the former members of the Confederation, whom Congress wanted to keep out of public service during the reconstruction. The act and therefore section 3 itself is outdated.

Congress can improve the applicability of the 14th Amendment ban to certain persons in public office by allowing private citizens to sue for alleged violations of Section 3. Of course, there are many precedents for them. laws authorizing prosecution.

For example, to bring legal action against a state or local police officer for allegedly violating the 4th Amendment prohibition on unreasonable search and seizure and other constitutional rights, a plaintiff must invoke 42 USC § 1983a law passed in 1871 after the civil war to implement the reconstruction amendments to the Constitution. In 1961, the Supreme Court highlighted this law in Monroe v. Pope, which allowed a landlord to use the law to sue Chicago police officers for damages in a warrantless search. .

In theory, a law passed by Congress to implement Section 3 of the 14th Amendment could give a candidate vying for the same position the status necessary to bring a civil suit. If Trump were to run in 2024 and a plaintiff sued to ban his campaign, the constitutionality of the legislation would undoubtedly end up in the United States Supreme Court, with unpredictable results.

But this route would at least avoid criminal prosecution and thus the perception that the Justice Department under a Democratic administration was trying to silence a political enemy. It would also strengthen Congress’ role as a co-equal branch charged with ensuring that occupants of the Oval Office remain accountable for wrongdoing based on a constitutional obligation that a second acquittal of impeachment would largely disavow. .

Not since the Civil War has America experienced a violent insurgency like that of January 6. Nor has she seen a president as cynically inclined to undermine the Constitution and the rule of law as Donald Trump. If Senate Republicans are not prepared to risk their own political relevance for the sake of the republic on February 9, the rest of the members who have sworn into the Constitution should take steps to make it meaningful through the legislative prerogative of Congress.

