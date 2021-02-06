Indonesia Malaysia calls for special ASEAN meeting after Myanmar-ANI military coup





Jakarta [Indonesia], Feb. 5 (ANI): Indonesia and Malaysia announced on Friday that they are trying to hold a special meeting of foreign ministers from Southeast Asian countries to discuss the situation in Myanmar after the coup military state.

According to a report from the Bangkok Post, after meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said foreign ministers of the two countries had been invited to meet with Brunei, the current president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to try to organize the special Myanmar meeting.

The Malaysian Prime Minister called the coup “a step backwards in the process of democracy in this country”.

In an official statement on February 3, ASEAN said member states were closely following developments in Myanmar.

“We recall the purposes and principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, including adherence to the principles of democracy, rule of law and good governance, respect and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, “the statement read.

“We encourage the continuation of dialogue, reconciliation and a return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar,” he added.

Myanmar’s military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military following the general elections last November.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) led by San Suu Kyi won a landslide victory in the polls, securing more than 80% of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties contested the results, alleging that the polls were flawed.

Days after the Burmese military coup, police on Wednesday accused San Suu Kyi of “illegally” importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The New York Times reported that a National League for Democracy (NLD) party official from Aung San Suu Kyi confirmed that the leader had been charged with an obscure offense: illegally importing at least 10 talkies. walkies.

According to media reports, detentions began in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders detained in Yangon and other towns in Myanmar, and soldiers are believed to be on the streets and at important landmarks. (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







