Federal executions at the end of Donald Trumps’ tenure were likely COVID-19 super-spread events





Other staff, including those brought in to assist with executions, also disseminated advice to their colleagues on how to avoid quarantines and bypass public health advice from the federal government and health officials. Indiana.

The executions at the end of Donald Trumps’ presidency, completed within a short window of a few weeks, likely acted as a big-air event, according to records reviewed by AP. Health experts have warned this could happen when the Justice Department insists on resuming executions during a pandemic.

It is impossible to know precisely who introduced the infections and how they started to spread, in part because prison officials did not systematically conduct contact tracing and were not fully transparent about the number. of cases. But medical experts say it’s likely the executioners and support staff, many of whom have traveled from prisons in other states with their own virus outbreaks, triggered or contributed to both the Terre Haute Penitentiary and the – beyond the prison walls.

Of the 47 people incarcerated in the death row, 33 tested positive between December 16 and 20, becoming infected shortly after the executions of Alfred Bourgeois on December 11 and Brandon Bernard on December 10, according to Colorado attorney Madeline Cohen, who compiled the names of those who tested positive by contacting other federal death row attorneys. Other lawyers, as well as activists in contact with death row inmates, also told the AP that they had been told a large number of death row inmates tested positive in mid-December.

In addition, at least a dozen other people, including members of the execution team, media witnesses and a spiritual advisor, tested positive during the incubation period of the virus, meeting the criteria for ‘a widespread spread event, in which one or more people start an epidemic that spreads to many others outside their circle of acquaintances. The tally could be much higher, but without contact tracing it’s impossible to be sure.

The cases of active inmates at Indiana Penitentiary also fell from just three on November 19 on the day Orlando Cordia Hall was put to death to 406 on December 29, 18 days after Bourgeois’ execution, according to the data. of the Bureau of Prisons. The data includes inmates at the high-security penitentiary, although the Bureau of Prisons has never said whether it includes death row inmates in that tally.

In all, 726 of the approximately 1,200 inmates at the U.S. Terre Haute Penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Prisons. Of these, 692 have recovered.

Lawyers and attorneys for the detainees, a Zen Buddhist priest who was a prisoner’s spiritual adviser and even the families of some of the victims fought to delay executions until after the pandemic. Their claims were repeatedly rejected and their litigation failed. And some got sick.

Witnesses, who were required to wear masks, looked behind glass into small rooms where it was often impossible to stand six feet apart. They were taken to and from the Death Chamber building in vans, where good social distancing was often not possible. Passengers often had to wait in vans for an hour or more, windows rolled up and little ventilation, before being allowed into the execution chamber building. And in at least one case, witnesses were locked inside the execution chamber for more than four hours with little ventilation and no social distancing.

Prison staff told colleagues they had to get on planes first, return home and then take a test, according to two people familiar with the matter. If they were positive, they said, they could simply quarantine themselves and not be stranded in Terre Haute for two weeks, said the people, who could not publicly discuss the private conversations and spoke to AP under on condition of anonymity.

After Halls’ execution in November, only six members of the execution team elected to undergo coronavirus testing before leaving Terre Haute, the Justice Department said in a court file. The agency said they all tested negative. But a few days later, eight members of the team tested positive for the virus. Five of the staff who had tested positive were returned to Terre Haute for further executions a few weeks later.

Yusuf Ahmed Nur, Hall’s spiritual advisor, was standing a few feet inside the execution chamber when Hall was executed on November 19. He tested positive for the virus a few days later.

Writing about the experience, Nur said he knew he would put himself in danger, but that Hall asked him to be by his side when he was put to death. He and the Halls family felt compelled to be there.

I couldn’t say no to a man who would soon be killed, Nur wrote. The fact that I contracted COVID-19 in the process was collateral damage from executions during a pandemic.

Two journalists later tested positive for the virus after witnessing further executions in early December, then had contact with activists and their own relatives, who later also tested positive. Despite being made aware of the diagnoses, the Prisons Office knowingly withheld the information from other media witnesses and decided not to undertake any contact tracing.

In mid-December, prison officials said Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs were ill. They are the last two prisoners to be executed, just days before President Joe Biden takes office.

Death Row was locked out after their findings, inmates told Ashley Kincaid Eve, a lawyer and death penalty activist. But even though they had also tested positive, she said Higgs and Johnson were still moved around the prison, potentially infecting the guards accompanying them so they could use phones and emails to talk to their lawyers. and to their families as their execution date approaches. Eve said prison officials might have feared that a court would delay executions on constitutional grounds if access was denied.

In response to questions from the AP, the Prisons Office said staff members who do not experience symptoms are ready to work and have their temperatures taken and are asked about symptoms before reporting to work. . (The AP previously reported that staff in other prisons were released with normal temperatures, even when thermometers showed hypothermic readings.)

The agency said it also conducts contact training as per federal guidelines and if staff circumvented those guidelines, we didn’t know.

Officials said staff members were required to participate in contact tracing if they met the criteria, and agency officials could not force employees to be tested.

We can’t force staff members to take tests, nor does the CDC recommend testing asymptomatic individuals, an agency spokesperson said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Terre Haute workers union declined to comment, saying it did not want to get into the public fray over the whole issue.

Elsewhere, union officials have long complained about the spread of the coronavirus through the federal prison system, as well as the lack of personal protective equipment and room to isolate infected inmates. Some of these issues have been alleviated, but control of the virus continues to be a concern at many facilities.

No further executions have yet been scheduled under Biden. The Prisons Bureau has repeatedly declined to say how many more people have tested positive for the coronavirus after the latest executions. And the agency would not answer questions about the specific reasoning for withholding information from the public, instead ordering the PA to file a public record request.

The Prisons Office said it had also taken considerable effort to mitigate transmission of the virus, including limiting the number of media witnesses and adding an additional van for witnesses to space them out.

He argued that witnesses were told that social distancing may not be possible in the execution chamber and that witnesses and others were required to wear masks and were offered additional protective gear, such as gowns and face shields. The agency also declined to answer questions about whether Director Michael Carvajal or other senior leaders had expressed concerns over the execution of 13 people in a global pandemic that has killed more than 450,000 in United States.

Yet, it appears their own protocols were not followed. After a federal judge ordered the Bureau of Prisons to ensure masks were worn during executions in January, the executioner and the US Marshal in the death chamber removed their masks during one of the executions , appearing to violate the judges’ order. The agency argued that it had to do this to communicate clearly and that it only removed its masks for a short time and denies that this violated the order.

In a Nov. 24 filing on the spread of COVID in Terre Haute, Joe Goldenson, a public health expert on the spread of the disease behind bars, said hundreds of staff were involved in some way. ‘another at each execution, including about 40 people. the execution teams and those of the specialized security teams of 50 people who have traveled from other prisons in the country. He said he warned earlier that executions were likely to become a widespread phenomenon.

Medical and public health experts have repeatedly called on the justice ministry to delay executions, arguing that the configuration of prisons made them particularly vulnerable to epidemics, especially because social distancing was impossible and quality health care lower.

These are the type of high-risk, mass-market events that (the American Medical Association) and (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have warned against throughout the pandemic, wrote James L. Madara, WADA’s executive vice-president. the Department of Justice on January 11, just before the last three federal executions.

Tarm reported from Chicago and Sisak reported from New York.

