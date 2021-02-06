Times praises China’s coronavirus response, calls for reporting

The not-so-secret admirers of the Chinese Communist Party at the New York Times are again. For a long time the Times The opinion section watched and worshiped the CCP and its ability to get things done. As early as 2009, columnist Tom Friedman was arguing this one-party autocracy has great advantages. At least when it is led by a group of reasonably enlightened people, like China is today. Enlightened? Is this the word?

Sadly, Friedmans’ admiration for the mark of authoritarianism of the People’s Republic of China has slowly spread through the media, as evidenced by the publication of a new article on China’s coronavirus response, titled Power, Patriotism and 1.4 Billion People: How China Defeated the Virus and Roars.

The article begins by asserting that China has mobilized its vast Communist Party apparatus to penetrate deep into the private sector and the population at large, in what the country’s leader Xi Jinping has called a peoples’ war on the pandemic. and won. Its four authors further celebrate the CCP by saying that its victory in this war Times seems to agree with the CCP’s self-assessment that emboldened Xi, who offered China’s experience as a role model for others to follow. From the sound of it, the Times.

This is far from all the praise the authors lavish on President Xi and his murderous regime. For example: the government appeals to material interests, as well as to a sense of patriotism, duty and self-giving, they tell us. In addition, the CCP provided a Chinese pharmaceutical company with everything it needed to produce a vaccine: laboratory space and $ 780,000. As a prospect, the US government allocated $ 18 billion for Operation Warp Speed, which resulted in safer and more effective vaccinations.

The CCP operates in part out of fear, they admit, recounting how when a villager near Shijiazhuang tried to escape quarantine to buy a packet of cigarettes, a zealous party leader ordered him to tie him to a tree. But they follow this story with an undisputed explanation from a Chinese journalist: many measures seemed exaggerated, but as far as they were concerned it was necessary to go over it, if you didn’t do it, it wouldn’t produce results. Ah of course.

The story continues

Just as revealing as what Times says what he doesn’t.

You won’t know from reading the article, but in China’s Xinjiang region, the coronavirus has not slowed down Xi Jinpings’ genocidal crusade against the PRC’s Uyghur Muslim minority. In fact, the state capacity of the Chinese government has only accelerated and intensified their persecution. Currently, 1 million Uyghurs are detained in concentration camps, and a new report BBC understands horrific details about their treatment. Uyghur women inside and outside the camps are subject to CCP-sanctioned rapes often committed in front of crowds as a tactic of intimidation, as well as sterilizations and forced abortions. As National reviews editorial on the question, put it:

This is all part of Beijing’s long-standing plan to colonize the region with the Han Chinese, and in that future there is no room for the Uyghurs. The regime doesn’t just want to wipe out their culture; he seeks their physical annihilation.

The Times believes that the CCP’s response to the pandemic is patriotic and reflects a respectful Chinese ethic. Nothing could be further from the truth. In Xinjiang, measures against coronaviruses have included forcing Uyghurs to soak up traditional Chinese medicines and subject them to other inhuman treatment. Consider the following story from Associated press last august:

When police arrested the middle-aged Uyghur woman at the height of China’s coronavirus outbreak, she was crammed into a cell with dozens of other women in a detention center. There, she said, she was forced to drink a medicine that made her feel weak and nauseous, with the guards watching her as they swallowed. She and the others also had to strip down once a week and cover their faces while guards sprayed them and their cells with disinfectant like firefighters, she said. It was hot, the woman from Xinjiang said by phone, refusing to be named for fear of reprisal. My hands were damaged, my skin peeled.

State power is not exercised for patriotic purposes in China, it is used for Party purposes. Some of these, like the fight against the pandemic, may have the desired results. However, they were implemented not because the CCP cares deeply about the best interests of the people, but because they provide stability, which the CCP values ​​above all. Patriotism concerns devotion to one’s homeland and by extension to its inhabitants. There is no special bond between those who run the Chinese government and the Chinese people. The first is ready to intern, torture and murder the second to achieve his ends.

Not to mention the CCP’s atrocities in Xinjiang is bad enough. But also not mentioned in the Times coin is that the PRC used its state capacity so revered by the Times at muzzle and prison doctors who dared to speak the truth about the virus, suppressing for weeks the evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus and denying the rest of the world time to prepare. Remarkably, the Times journalists are apparently also unaware Mountain of evidence suggesting that his death and case numbers were doctored by the CCP. It’s easy to win when you control the dashboard.

It is a sign of moral confusion, or perhaps bankruptcy, for the New York Times for having published a clumsy yet unfounded article about a genocidal regime that unleashed a devastating pandemic in the rest of the world and calling it a reportage.

Learn more about National Review