Tom Brady shouldn’t have to answer questions about his past support for Trump: Clay Travis





Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouldn’t have to answer questions about his past support for former President Donald Trump, Fox Radio host Clay Travis said Friday ahead of the Super Bowl LV.

“Make [74.2] millions of Americans who voted for Donald Trump must answer for their support? This is what America is. It is a democracy. I voted for Donald Trump, ”Travis told America Reports.

Travis said that while he didn’t vote for President Joe Biden, he would happily go golfing with the commander-in-chief and hope he does a “good job.”

“No one ever has to apologize when supporting a Democratic or leftist politician in sports,” he said. “Why the hell should Tom Brady apologize for supporting the former President of the United States?”

SUPER BOWL LV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Travis was reacting to an article by USA Today columnist Nancy Armor headlined: “Tom Brady Got Undeserved Pass For His Past Support For Donald Trump.”

Armor writes: “The Make America Great Again hat in his locker, the flippant endorsement of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. It wasn’t until those ties became awkward that Brady decided he wanted to go. stick to sport “and that he preferred to be a beacon of positivity rather than delving into the thorny ills of society. “

“What white power [sic] from him.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think that’s what makes American sport so great,” Travis said. “It transcends our racial, ethnic, socio-economic, political divisions and brings us all together. And hopefully Sunday we can all sit down, have a beer, have nachos and enjoy one of the greatest games of all. . no matter which policies are supported by actors on the ground. “

The Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in a highly anticipated game between Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is 18 years his junior.

Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. The Buccaneers will only play in their second Super Bowl and the first since the 2002 season when Jon Gruden led the team. Tampa Bay will become the first team to play in the game at their home stadium.

Mahomes and his company beat the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship. Chiefs seek to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles

Ryan Gaydos of Fox News contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos