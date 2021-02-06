Connect with us

Coronavirus England: Pub curfew could be lifted to save businesses

10pm rule could be SCRAPPED ‘when ads reopen: ministers consider lifting curfew to save businesses and make rules easier to follow

  • PM wants to remove requirement for pubs to serve ‘heavy meal’ alongside alcoholic drinks
  • There was some confusion last year over whether a scotch egg would count as a meal
  • Government to consider ending 10 p.m. curfew at reception sites
  • Table service may also be no longer mandatory in pubs so people can order at the bar.

By John Stevens for the Daily Mail

Posted: | Updated:

The 10 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants could be lifted as Boris Johnson seeks to simplify coronavirus restrictions.

As the lockdown is eased, ministers are looking to make the rules easier to follow for businesses and the public.

The Prime Minister wants to remove the obligation for pubs to serve a “hearty meal” alongside alcoholic drinks.

There was confusion last year, with ministers giving different answers when asked if a Scottish egg would count as a meal.

The government will consider other ways to simplify the rules, such as ending the 10 p.m. curfew at reception venues or making table service in pubs more mandatory so people can order at the bar.

The 10 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants could be lifted as Boris Johnson seeks to simplify coronavirus restrictions. (Above, a pint is drawn at the Black Bull pub in Haworth, West Yorkshire)

As the lockdown is eased, ministers are looking to make the rules easier to follow for businesses and the public. The Prime Minister wants to remove the obligation for pubs to serve a “hearty meal” alongside alcoholic drinks. (Above, Boris Johnson with JD Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin on a visit to the Metropolitan Bar in London)

Sources from Whitehall have previously suggested that all stores may be allowed to reopen from April, with hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants waiting until at least May. (Above, Wetherspoon’s Toll Gate pub in Hornsey, North London)

A government source said: “As the pandemic has changed over the past year, we have always tried to adapt the rules to make them more effective and easier to understand. As we look to unlock cautiously, we’ll look to do the same again.

Another source said: “There is hope that we will not get bogged down again in the ‘scotch egg-gate’, effectively simplifying the rules to avoid confusion.

Mr Johnson will publish his plan to ease the lockdown later this month.

Outdoor sports like golf and tennis, as well as outdoor gatherings, are expected to be among the first things to be allowed after schools are scheduled to return from March 8.

Sources from Whitehall have previously suggested that all stores may be allowed to reopen from April, with hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants waiting until at least May.

Senior Tory MP Sir Charles Walker said yesterday the lockdown was an ‘exercise to terrify mindless people’ as he urged Mr Johnson to present his exit plan.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Conservative backbench committee, said the country was in a “ much more optimistic situation ”, citing falling infection rates and the rollout of the vaccine.

A government source said: “As the pandemic has changed over the past year, we have always tried to adapt the rules to make them more effective and easier to understand. As we look to unlock cautiously, we’ll look to do the same again. (Above, chains secure a Fuller pub in London)

Above, a waitress wears a mask as she works in The Grill pub on Union Street, Aberdeen. Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said ministers should take a cautious approach to lift the lockdown so new cases of coronavirus can be reduced to 1,000 a day

He told Radio 4’s Today show that the argument for England’s third national lockdown had been to stop the risk of the NHS being overwhelmed, but said the health service had ‘done face in a spectacular way ”.

“Now that this threat is receding, we should be and the government says we are looking to open up,” he added.

But former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said ministers should take a cautious approach to lift the lockdown so new cases of the coronavirus can be reduced to 1,000 a day.

And Professor Graham Medley, chair of the Pandemic Influenza Modeling Scientific Group (Spi-M), said ministers should “ make decisions based on circumstances, rather than being guided by a timeline of wanting to do things ”.

Pubs have had to throw away as much as 87 million pints of beer since the pandemic began, an industry body has said.

The British Beer and Pub Association said the waste accounted for $ 331 million in sales and warned of job losses without more government support.

