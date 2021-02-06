It’s time for Taiwan and India to team up

Ten months after the start of a border standoff in and around the Indias Galwan Valley, there is still no sign of military de-escalation and rapprochement between the Indian army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army .

Several rounds of peace talks have not produced a useful result. While China keeps India engaged in a dialogue giving false hopes of credible peace along the borders, it does not seem really interested in de-escalating tensions.

China’s recent violation of the confidence-building measure agreed on September 21 last year that neither side will send more troops to the front line proves it beyond doubt.

Instead, China consolidated its position in eastern Ladakh by deploying more troops, artillery and ammunition. This contravention casts doubt on the sincerity of the entire dialogue and throws up several open questions on China’s territorial ambitions and the strategic posture towards India.

Last year, the Galwan stalemate between India and China is different from the 2017 Doklam stalemate and 2013 Daulat Beg Oldi stalemate in several ways.

Perhaps one of the most important reasons is that China today is different than it was seven years ago. Chinese President Xi Jinping () has since systematically accumulated more power to the point of centralizing it almost in his hands without checks and balances within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Without term limits and with the so-called anti-corruption campaign to discipline party elites, Xi has become the epitome of power in China. Under Xis’ leadership, the world is witnessing a more assertive and confrontational China.

Beijing wants to establish control over parts of Indian territory in order to gain a strategic advantage over India. The attacks in the eastern and western sectors of the common border reveal China’s program of domination.

China’s vulnerabilities to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile, a dispute with Bhutan, and attempts to use Nepal against India as a strategic tool are all part of long-term strategic designs. from Beijing.

China is aware of the long-term challenge India poses to its hegemonic projects in Asia.

India was the first country to raise concerns over the China Belt and Road Initiative and became the only country not to send a representative to its two belt forums and the road.

In the early years of the initiative, China was keen to include India and tried to convince it of the benefits of its participation.

However, realizing India’s steadfast stance on its sovereignty, especially over the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor, Beijing stopped persuading India and became confrontational.

The fact that the initiative became part of Xest’s political legacy, especially after its introduction into the CCP’s constitution, makes it an important factor in China’s perception of India. Beijing finds it unpleasant that India takes its regional views into account.

Notably, with the exception of Taiwan, none of China’s neighbors, including Japan and Russia, has refused this initiative.

Much like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, India’s participation would have increased the credibility of China’s flagship infrastructure and connectivity project. That India deprived China of this advantage was not welcomed by the Xi regime.

China has always been wary of the great and middle powers of Asia lining up with the United States to form a common strategic platform against it.

In 2007, when the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue was proposed by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, China strongly opposed it, leading member countries to untimely abandon the mission. Looking back, this was one of the critical but short-sighted and awkward steps for some of the Quad members.

It should be noted that China’s aggressive postures towards Taiwan and India have increased over the past 10 years.

Nevertheless, after the Doklam stalemate, India let go of its inhibitions, as did other partners, such as Australia, helping the Quad take a more concrete form.

Beijing understands that the strategic shift from India to the United States would be China’s tipping point in Asian strategic dynamics. Therefore, China tried to dissuade India from engaging in the Quad.

It seems rather contradictory, but the informal Wuhan dialogues between China and India in 2018 on the one hand, leading to the so-called Wuhan Dialogue Spirit and Chennai Connect, and the Galwan border clash between the two giants Asians on the other hand, are part of Chinas trying to deter India from getting closer to the United States and its allies.

China does not want India to be in the limelight in the Indo-Pacific region, due to Beijing’s concerns that the US is playing the card of China that former US President Richard Nixon played against the Soviet Union. India’s enthusiasm for the Quad has sparked much concern among Beijing’s foreign policy mandarins.

There is no doubt that China’s irresponsible attitude has led to the uncontrolled spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finding the rest of the world under the pandemic, China is taking the opportunity to consolidate its power at home and abroad.

China’s aggressive postures towards Taiwan to the point of denying it entry into WHO forums on the pretext of the one-China principle, the repression of the democratic movement in Hong Kong and the relentless cruelties against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang are examples. While crushing domestic unrest and challenges such as a looming power shortage, China is trying to stir up nationalistic sentiments towards its neighbors to hijack its vulnerabilities.

India is not alone on the list. Taiwan, Bhutan, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, South Korea and Vietnam have also faced Chinese incursions in recent months at the air, sea and land borders.

The China-US trade dispute, economic coercion against Australia, and threats to invade Taiwan are other notable examples. A simple look at Chinese social media platforms clearly demonstrates this trend.

Last year will also go down in history as a turning point for relations between India and Taiwan. China’s aggression against India has led to an anti-Chinese mindset in India, especially among young people on social media.

China’s international demeanor and the contrasting approaches of China and Taiwan have opened up a hitherto unknown affection among Indians for Taiwan.

As much as India wishes to resolve its differences with China, the appreciation and urgency to engage Taiwan must not wane. India is considering the possibility of engaging Taiwan on an equal footing with China, without using it as a card against Beijing.

Given China’s lack of appreciation for India’s territorial sovereignty and sensitivities, it is becoming increasingly evident that Beijing does not view maintaining cordial ties with India as a useful and beneficial proposition.

It is time for India to strengthen the Quad and forge partnerships with like-minded countries in the region, including Taiwan, and find a lasting collective mechanism to effectively deal with the Chinese threat.

Rahul Mishra is a lecturer at the Asia-Europe Institute at the University of Malayas in Kuala Lumpur.