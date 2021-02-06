Donald Trump incited violence to maintain power, and people have died: Democrats advocating against Trump will use their own experience





It was shortly after 2 p.m. on January 6, when he had just finished berating Republicans ‘rejection of Joe Bidens’ election victory in key states, that Congressman Joe Neguse knew something was wrong. was not going. Committed to making his point in the House, the Colorado congressman had missed the frantic text messages from friends and family and the videos of rioters descending on Capitol Hill populating social media. Then he saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, followed shortly after by Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, escorted out of the chamber by Capitol Police. At first, like many of his colleagues, Neguse thought it might be a precaution; Pelosi was raised in the order of succession. As Jim McGovern, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, took the hammer and got on with the business, I assumed we would get on with our work, recalls Neguse. The idea that the rioters would get inside the Capitol was unfathomable.

Then the announcements started first with the Sergeant-at-Arms and later with an officer from the Capitol Police. Lawmakers realized the Capitol had been violated, as hundreds of Donald Trump supporters forced their way into the building. McGovern returned the proceedings. Sit down, rang across the room. They were told to put on gas masks which had been hidden under their seats and to prepare for shelter in place. As the noises of slamming and shattering glass bounced around the room, the House chaplain offered a prayer. And Neguse, along with the eight other lawmakers Pelosi would later appoint as House administrators to guide the Senate through Trump’s second impeachment trial, has become a witness to the case against the president.

It was a very intense day, but I don’t think I fully appreciated how dangerous it had been that day until several days later, said Joaquin Castro, another charge official. It’s been a process to really learn everything that happened that day and how far we’ve come to not just maybe even more carnage.

On Tuesday, a little over a year after his acquittal during Ukraine’s impeachment, Trump will be on trial again in the Senate. Led by Congressman Jamie Raskin, impeachment officials who are, in addition to Neguse and Castro: Diana DeGette, Eric Swalwell, David Cicilline, Madeleine Dean, Ted Lieu and Stacey Plaskett will argue that former President Trump was solely responsible for the siege of the Capitol. , which left five dead, and two officers who responded to the riots have since been killed. If provoking an insurgent riot against a joint session of Congress after losing an election isn’t an impenetrable offense, it’s hard to imagine what it would be, officials wrote in an 80-page trial brief. filed earlier this week.

Impeachment officials Ted Lieu, Stacey Plaskett, Madeleine Dean and Joe Neguse as they hand over the article of impeachment against Donald Trump in the Senate on January 25, 2021.

By MELINA MARA / Getty Images.

While Trump’s first indictment and subsequent Senate trial were a bit convoluted, rooted in complicated international politics with an endless web of characters, Democrats see a clear case in the second round. The fact that this happened on live TV and social media for all of America only boosts their confidence. They did a magnificent job historically in describing the President’s crimes and serious misdemeanors in this case, said Dean, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee and was trapped in the gallery during the riot. This case is so tragically different. It was an attack instigated by the president, by the Americans, against the Americans; domestic terrorists, incited by a president, she told me. It is absolutely magnificent.

For much of Trump’s first and only term, President Pelosi has acted as a bulwark against impeachment, focusing instead on protecting vulnerable members, who have either flipped the seats from red to blue or won in elections. districts that Trump transported in 2016. She only backed that move after a phone call. appeal with Trump, in which, she told me, he admitted what he had done. There was no hesitation on the part of Pelosi or other moderate Democrats of the day. Plaskett, representative of the US Virgin Islands and a member of the moderate New Democrat coalition, was among those reluctant to impeach the first time; some feared that this could help increase Trumps’ popularity, if the Americans took it as a partisan exercise. I don’t think the facts themselves were so exposed since [every American] household, she said. With this impeachment and his extensive video evidence seen by millions of people in real time, Democrats want to make sure Trump can never run for office again.

Plaskett had put on his jacket to go upstairs to the House to offer his condolences to Raskin, who had tragically buried his son Tommy just the day before and had been his professor at law school, when the House debates ended. are unrolled abruptly. arrested and members were asked to lock their doors. She spent much of the night of January 6 locked in her office. Speaking just days after the Capitol attack, she recalled how her daughter received a text from a friend asking her: Is your mom at work? There was a coup against our government that was so visible and so obvious, she said. I think it’s so much easier to come to the conclusion that this president must have been impeached that if we didn’t we would be blind to a prima facie case that was being exposed for all of us.

It was so obvious to Democrats that the Trumps rhetoric in the run-up to the siege for weeks before and at his Stop the Steal rally earlier today amounts to an impenetrable offense that a group began to draft articles against the president as the riot ensued and before the Capitol. secured. After Lieu was forced to evacuate the Cannon House office building.It was not a good sign that I was told to remove my PIN which designated me as Congress, Lieu said he was ‘was taking refuge in the Cicillines office in the Rayburn building. With a skeleton team of staff, the two lawmakers began to think quietly, locked in a room with the blinds drawn and the door barricaded as requested. Even though the president only had a short time in his term, I thought it was extremely important that we proceed. It was too dangerous a precedent, Cicillin told me. He represented a clear and present danger to our country, our democracy and the well-being of this country. And so to me, it was so clear that we had to move and we had to act fast. At first, they focused on the 25th Amendment, which would require the Trump cabinet to revoke it, but eventually moved on to impeachment. With remote input from staff at Raskin, Pelosi and the House justice system, a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and an impeachment article was underway.

It is very clear that you had a violent mob that attacked the Capitol, looking for Vice President and President Pelosi and lawmakers, and this attack left several dead and Donald Trump instigated this attack, me. Lieu said. It’s not a complicated story with a lot of characters Americans have never heard of, or can’t even pronounce their names. It’s a very simple story that Donald Trump instigated violence to maintain power by any means necessary, and people have died.

But while Democrats see a difference between the indictments, DeGette pointed out the connective tissue between them. Donald Trump has flaunted the president’s duties from day one, and while his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden seem a bit more subtle, it’s really part of his approach, which is a sort of mob-type approach: I need to be re-elected, so how do I get re-elected? Oh, well, I’ll discredit my opponent by asking a foreign government to investigate. Oh, well, I just called the Georgia Secretary of State and leaned on him to get me some votes, said DeGette, who was in the House gallery at the time of the attack. Then, of course, the ultimate incitement to riot that came to the Hill to try to prevent certification. He acts like a criminal, and he was just the last straw.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos